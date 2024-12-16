Betty Hester

Betty Ann Hester was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left for her heavenly home Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. She was able to spend time with loved ones in the days preceding her death, and she passed quickly and peacefully.

Her family would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Saint Francis for the compassionate care provided Betty in her final days.

She was born Aug 29, 1937. She talked fondly of her family, childhood and life growing up in the area. She met her husband, Doug Hester, when she sold him a movie theater ticket. Together, they had five children: Doug, David, Beverly, Tim and Robert. She had 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Tim, and her husband.

During her well-lived life, Betty worked at Chateau Girardeau for many years as an activities instructor. She enjoyed playing the accordion at church, camping and crocheting. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and, most of all, she loved Elvis Presley.

Betty moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia, to live with her daughter in 2016 and returned to Cape Girardeau earlier this year. During her last few months back home in Missouri, she spent time with her children, grandchildren and many friends who loved her dearly. Her presence will leave a void in their hearts, but she will be remembered for her loving nature, warm presence and laughter.