Betty Goode

Betty Sue Goode, 81, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Oct. 2, 1943, in New Hamburg to Howard and Mabel Riehn Followell. Betty Sue and Manuel Goode Sr. were married Oct. 24, 1959. When Manuel passed away unexpectedly in 1989, Betty lost the love of her life.

She was a woman of faith and was a charter member of Lighthouse Bible Baptist Church. She prayed for many people and read her Bible daily, having read the Bible 28 times through and was working on her 29th time when she passed.

Betty was a hard-working woman, whether it be raising a family or as the Walmart baker for 24 years. She loved to care for her family and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren deeply. Her happiest times were when she was surrounded by family.

Survivors include two daughters, Connie (Danny) Brown and Mary (Troy) Little; two sons, Manuel Goode Jr. and Travis (Emily) Goode; two brothers, Bill Followell and Marvin (Betty) Followell; nine grandchildren, Ryan Farris, Jesse (Megan) Farris, Braeden Gockel (Jessie Howell), Shon (Audrey) Gockel, Lacey (Brandon) Chiu, Caleb (Kayla) Goode, Riley Gockel, Quentin (Lindsay) Goode and Travis Gockel (Jenella Farrar); 15 great-grandchildren, Caroline Farris, Cali and Carter Chiu, Evan, Noah, Liam, Emma, Jozi, Sophia, Owen, Lily and Lyla Gockel, Adeline, Landon and Lorelei Goode, with a 16th great due in March.