Betty Goode

Betty Sue Goode, 81, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Oct. 2, 1943, in New Hamburg to Howard and Mabel Riehn Followell. Betty Sue and Manuel Goode Sr. were married Oct. 24, 1959. When Manuel passed away unexpectedly in 1989, Betty lost the love of her life.
She was a woman of faith and was a charter member of Lighthouse Bible Baptist Church. She prayed for many people and read her Bible daily, having read the Bible 28 times through and was working on her 29th time when she passed.
Betty was a hard-working woman, whether it be raising a family or as the Walmart baker for 24 years. She loved to care for her family and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren deeply. Her happiest times were when she was surrounded by family.
Survivors include two daughters, Connie (Danny) Brown and Mary (Troy) Little; two sons, Manuel Goode Jr. and Travis (Emily) Goode; two brothers, Bill Followell and Marvin (Betty) Followell; nine grandchildren, Ryan Farris, Jesse (Megan) Farris, Braeden Gockel (Jessie Howell), Shon (Audrey) Gockel, Lacey (Brandon) Chiu, Caleb (Kayla) Goode, Riley Gockel, Quentin (Lindsay) Goode and Travis Gockel (Jenella Farrar); 15 great-grandchildren, Caroline Farris, Cali and Carter Chiu, Evan, Noah, Liam, Emma, Jozi, Sophia, Owen, Lily and Lyla Gockel, Adeline, Landon and Lorelei Goode, with a 16th great due in March.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Manuel Goode Sr.; four brothers, Howard, Jerry , Mike and Jack Followell; two sisters, Mary Davis and Joann Kesterson; and two infant siblings.
Services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Patient Care Fund–Mercy Cancer Center.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.