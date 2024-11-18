Betty Buhs

Betty Jean Buhs, 90, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at Heartland Care and Rehab Center.

She was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Randles, only child of Andrew C. and Mary C. Masters Kilhafner.

She and Elmer O. Buhs were married Oct. 27, 1956, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. They were married 51 years when Elmer passed away July 15, 2008.

Betty graduated from St. Mary's High School, Cape Beauty School and Cape Business College in Cape Girardeau. She retired after 24 years from KFVS-TV in 1997.

She was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral.