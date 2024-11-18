All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesNovember 18, 2024

Betty Buhs

Betty Jean Buhs, 90, of Cape Girardeau passed away Nov. 16, 2024. A former KFVS-TV employee, she leaves behind a loving family. Services are set for Nov. 21.

Betty Buhs
Betty Buhs

Betty Jean Buhs, 90, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at Heartland Care and Rehab Center.

She was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Randles, only child of Andrew C. and Mary C. Masters Kilhafner.

She and Elmer O. Buhs were married Oct. 27, 1956, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. They were married 51 years when Elmer passed away July 15, 2008.

Betty graduated from St. Mary's High School, Cape Beauty School and Cape Business College in Cape Girardeau. She retired after 24 years from KFVS-TV in 1997.

She was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Survivors are her children, Susan (Randy) Davis of Jackson, Steve (Maggie) Buhs of Cape Girardeau and Mike Buhs of the Philippines; grandchildren, Meg Davis, Rick (Jill) Davis, Rob (Tiffany) Davis, Mike (Meghan) Buhs and Betty (Jimmy) White; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Anna and Sam Buhs, Foster and Owen White and Ryder, Hogan, River, Marielle and Dakota Davis.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesNov. 18
Enid Schearf
ObituariesNov. 18
Daniel Hahn
ObituariesNov. 18
Rev. David Johnson
ObituariesNov. 18
Elbert Hadler

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Michael Bodine
ObituariesNov. 18
Michael Bodine
Kimberly Younce
ObituariesNov. 18
Kimberly Younce
Jerry Bennett
ObituariesNov. 16
Jerry Bennett
Roland Deschenes
ObituariesNov. 15
Roland Deschenes
Mike and Joan Evans
ObituariesNov. 15
Mike and Joan Evans
Bernard Heath
ObituariesNov. 15
Bernard Heath
Gilbert Skipper
ObituariesNov. 15
Gilbert Skipper
Michael Bollinger
ObituariesNov. 14
Michael Bollinger
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy