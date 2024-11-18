Betty Buhs

Betty Jean Buhs, 90, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at Heartland Care and Rehab Center.
She was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Randles, only child of Andrew C. and Mary C. Masters Kilhafner.
She and Elmer O. Buhs were married Oct. 27, 1956, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. They were married 51 years when Elmer passed away July 15, 2008.
Betty graduated from St. Mary's High School, Cape Beauty School and Cape Business College in Cape Girardeau. She retired after 24 years from KFVS-TV in 1997.
She was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral.
Survivors are her children, Susan (Randy) Davis of Jackson, Steve (Maggie) Buhs of Cape Girardeau and Mike Buhs of the Philippines; grandchildren, Meg Davis, Rick (Jill) Davis, Rob (Tiffany) Davis, Mike (Meghan) Buhs and Betty (Jimmy) White; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Anna and Sam Buhs, Foster and Owen White and Ryder, Hogan, River, Marielle and Dakota Davis.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.