All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesSeptember 19, 2024

Betty Boyers

Betty Lou Boyers, 81, of Cape Girardeau, MO, passed away on September 12, 2024. A lifelong resident and friend to many, she was a devoted member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church. No memorial service will be held per her wishes; donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated.

Betty Boyers
Betty Boyers

Betty Lou Boyers, 81, of Cape Girardeau went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

She was born April 29, 1943, in Cape Girardeau to Wilbert Floyd and Lydia Otilda Funke Sides. In 1969, she married John Boyers, and they had two daughters. They later divorced, and she spent many happy years with her friend and dancing partner, Clyde Huff, whom she and her daughters loved very much.

Betty worked at different places over the years and made many wonderful friends along the way. She continued to make friends until her passing and adored each and every one of them. Betty had been a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church since 1970.

She had been tenderly looked after and cared for by her daughter, Denise, for the last several years.

Survivors include two daughters, Denise (Todd) Ellis of Jackson and Lisa (Steve) Dahmer of Rifle, Colorado; two brothers, Earl L. Sides and Paul L. (Linda) Sides, both of Jackson; three sisters, Irene Crites of Germantown, Tennessee, Irma J. Pearce of Norris City, Illinois, and Dorothy Gurley of Cape Girardeau; and many nieces and nephews.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, along with three brothers — Wilbert Sides Jr., Don E. Sides and Herbert C. Sides —and one sister, Lucille H. White.

In honor of Betty's specific request, no memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital – www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html, her favorite charity to which she donated monthly.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 16
Kenneth Cantrell
ObituariesOct. 16
Kerry Baugher Sr.
ObituariesOct. 16
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 16
Ricky Koenig

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Vicki Zahner
ObituariesOct. 16
Vicki Zahner
Willard Vernon
ObituariesOct. 16
Willard Vernon
Andy Fellows
ObituariesOct. 16
Andy Fellows
Kraig Blair
ObituariesOct. 16
Kraig Blair
Wilma Arnzen
ObituariesOct. 14
Wilma Arnzen
Harold Lowes
ObituariesOct. 14
Harold Lowes
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 14
Mary Kasten
Edmond Loness
ObituariesOct. 14
Edmond Loness
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy