Betty Boyers

Betty Lou Boyers, 81, of Cape Girardeau went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

She was born April 29, 1943, in Cape Girardeau to Wilbert Floyd and Lydia Otilda Funke Sides. In 1969, she married John Boyers, and they had two daughters. They later divorced, and she spent many happy years with her friend and dancing partner, Clyde Huff, whom she and her daughters loved very much.

Betty worked at different places over the years and made many wonderful friends along the way. She continued to make friends until her passing and adored each and every one of them. Betty had been a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church since 1970.

She had been tenderly looked after and cared for by her daughter, Denise, for the last several years.

Survivors include two daughters, Denise (Todd) Ellis of Jackson and Lisa (Steve) Dahmer of Rifle, Colorado; two brothers, Earl L. Sides and Paul L. (Linda) Sides, both of Jackson; three sisters, Irene Crites of Germantown, Tennessee, Irma J. Pearce of Norris City, Illinois, and Dorothy Gurley of Cape Girardeau; and many nieces and nephews.