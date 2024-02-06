Betty Amick

Betty Jo Amick, 97, of Scott City died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee.

She was born Tuesday, March 8, 1927, in Fornfelt to John Grover and Pearl Ennis St. Clair, the third child of five. On March 28, 1948, a beautiful Easter Sunday, she married her best friend, Olliver Amick. Together, they had five children, Penny Ann, Sally Jo, Mark St. Clair, Rand Olliver and Scott Charles. They were the loves of her world.

Betty was a member of Illmo United Methodist Church and a helper to her husband in his business, but primarily a homemaker and mother.

She is survived by Penny (Ed) Taylor, Sally (Pat) O’Brien, Mark (Gail) Amick and Rand (Cindy) Amick; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.