ObituariesJanuary 29, 2025

Betty Amick

Betty Jo Amick, born March 9, 1927, in Fornfelt, passed away Jan. 28, 2025. A devoted mother and homemaker, she is survived by four children, 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Betty Jo Amick, 97, of Scott City died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee.

She was born Tuesday, March 8, 1927, in Fornfelt to John Grover and Pearl Ennis St. Clair, the third child of five. On March 28, 1948, a beautiful Easter Sunday, she married her best friend, Olliver Amick. Together, they had five children, Penny Ann, Sally Jo, Mark St. Clair, Rand Olliver and Scott Charles. They were the loves of her world.

Betty was a member of Illmo United Methodist Church and a helper to her husband in his business, but primarily a homemaker and mother.

She is survived by Penny (Ed) Taylor, Sally (Pat) O’Brien, Mark (Gail) Amick and Rand (Cindy) Amick; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Olliver Amick; a son, Scott Charles Amick; two sisters, two brothers and infant twin siblings.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.

Funeral will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Randy Morse officiating. Burial will be in Lightner Cemetery in Scott City.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

