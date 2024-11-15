Bernard Heath

Bernard Ray Heath, 83, of Cape Girardeau passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at Jackson Manor in Jackson.

He also went by the nickname "Al", which many people only knew him by. Al never married.

He was born Dec. 22, 1940, to Doc and Etta Heath and raised in Cape Girardeau.

After high school, he worked for Procter & Gamble and traveled around the U.S.

He moved to Californian in the 1970s and worked for General Tire. He moved back to Missouri and lived the rest of his life.

Al loved the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals and Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers.