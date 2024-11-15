Bernard Heath

Bernard Ray Heath, 83, of Cape Girardeau passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at Jackson Manor in Jackson.
He also went by the nickname "Al", which many people only knew him by. Al never married.
He was born Dec. 22, 1940, to Doc and Etta Heath and raised in Cape Girardeau.
After high school, he worked for Procter & Gamble and traveled around the U.S.
He moved to Californian in the 1970s and worked for General Tire. He moved back to Missouri and lived the rest of his life.
Al loved the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals and Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers.
He is survived by a sister, Carolyn (Fred) Woetzel of Arlington, Texas; a brother, Melvin Heath of Columbia; and a sister, Candace (Dave) Coleman of Gravois Mills.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Gary Lee Heath; and a brother, Tom Heath.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.
Funeral service will follow at noon, Saturday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Donny Ford officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be given to Southeast Missouri Pets.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
