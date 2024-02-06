All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesFebruary 14, 2025

Benny Wheeler

Benny Lee Wheeler, 94, of Scott City passed away on Feb. 13, 2025. Services will be held on Feb. 20 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home, with entombment at Cape County Memorial Park.

story image illustation

Benny Lee Wheeler, 94, of Scott City died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at his home.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Shawn Wasson officiating. Entombment will be at Cape County Memorial Park Mausoleum in Cape Girardeau.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Timothy Jung
ObituariesFeb. 12
Timothy Jung
Shirley Lohmann
ObituariesFeb. 12
Shirley Lohmann
Kenneth Stause
ObituariesFeb. 12
Kenneth Stause
Darrel Welker Jr.
ObituariesFeb. 12
Darrel Welker Jr.
Raymond Boren
ObituariesFeb. 11
Raymond Boren
Brenda Davis
ObituariesFeb. 11
Brenda Davis
Oliver Grebing
ObituariesFeb. 10
Oliver Grebing
Gertie Haskell
ObituariesFeb. 10
Gertie Haskell
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy