Benny Wheeler

Benny Lee Wheeler, 94, of Scott City died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at his home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Shawn Wasson officiating. Entombment will be at Cape County Memorial Park Mausoleum in Cape Girardeau.
