Benny Wheeler

Benny Lee Wheeler, 94, of Scott City died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at his home.
He was born July 28, 1930, in Blodgett to Jess and Mildred Hudson Wheeler. Benny and Roberta Rowland were married Feb. 22, 1950.
Benny proudly served in the U.S. Army before becoming a railroad locomotive engineer for 35 years.
He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau.
Survivors include his wife, Roberta Wheeler; daughter, Kimberly (Joe) Hanschen; three grandchildren, Amber (Todd) Richardson, Aaron (Meagan) Wheeler and Logan Hanschen; five great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Briley Richardson and Jonah, Piper and Rowan Wheeler; and a daughter-in-law, Marsha Wheeler.
Benny was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Brian Douglas Wheeler.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Shawn Wasson officiating. Entombment will be at Cape County Memorial Park Mausoleum in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to Bethany Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
