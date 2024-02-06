EAST PRAIRIE – Barry Blumenberg Sr., 80, of East Prairie passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at Aspire Senior Living Center in East Prairie. He was born Jan. 7, 1944, on the Heil Farm in Dogwood to Roy and Mollie Callie Arington Blumenberg.

He retired from Auto Zone in Sikeston, following many years of service. Barry loved collecting, especially old coins, marbles and license plates. He also enjoyed metal detecting. He was of Christian belief.

Survivors include one son, Barry G. Blumenberg of East Prairie; one daughter, Monica (Todd) Johnston of East Prairie; two brothers, Rick (Carol) Blumenberg of Michigan and Tony (Sherry) Blumenberg of Oklahoma; and two sisters, Carolyn (Jimmy) Britt of Jackson and Patty Krauss of East Prairie. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Blair Blumenberg of East Prairie, Mollie (Robert) Harris of St. Charles, Brittney (Joseph) Taylor of East Prairie, Barry (Kim) Blumenberg III of East Prairie, Mary Ashleigh Johnston of Benton, Illinois, and Beachie T. Johnston of Fenton; and great-grandchildren, Liam, David, Henry, Lydia, Gracie and Charleigh.

Barry was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Tammi Blumenberg; a grandson, Dalton Wasson; one brother, Charles Lloyd Blumenberg; and one sister, Jean Edwards.