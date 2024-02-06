All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesOctober 22, 2024

Barry Blumenberg Sr.

Barry Blumenberg Sr., 80, of East Prairie, passed away on Oct. 21, 2024. A retired Auto Zone employee, he cherished collecting coins and marbles. Survived by children, grandchildren, and siblings.

Barry Blumenberg Sr.
Barry Blumenberg Sr.

EAST PRAIRIE – Barry Blumenberg Sr., 80, of East Prairie passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at Aspire Senior Living Center in East Prairie. He was born Jan. 7, 1944, on the Heil Farm in Dogwood to Roy and Mollie Callie Arington Blumenberg.

He retired from Auto Zone in Sikeston, following many years of service. Barry loved collecting, especially old coins, marbles and license plates. He also enjoyed metal detecting. He was of Christian belief.

Survivors include one son, Barry G. Blumenberg of East Prairie; one daughter, Monica (Todd) Johnston of East Prairie; two brothers, Rick (Carol) Blumenberg of Michigan and Tony (Sherry) Blumenberg of Oklahoma; and two sisters, Carolyn (Jimmy) Britt of Jackson and Patty Krauss of East Prairie. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Blair Blumenberg of East Prairie, Mollie (Robert) Harris of St. Charles, Brittney (Joseph) Taylor of East Prairie, Barry (Kim) Blumenberg III of East Prairie, Mary Ashleigh Johnston of Benton, Illinois, and Beachie T. Johnston of Fenton; and great-grandchildren, Liam, David, Henry, Lydia, Gracie and Charleigh.

Barry was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Tammi Blumenberg; a grandson, Dalton Wasson; one brother, Charles Lloyd Blumenberg; and one sister, Jean Edwards.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Shelby Funeral Home in East Prairie.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Shelby Chapel, with Brother Eric McGruder, pastor of Full Gospel Church of East Prairie, officiating. Interment will follow in East Prairie Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tony Blumenberg, Barry Blumenberg III, Todd Johnston, Robert Harris II, Beachie Todd Johnston and Dale Patrick.

Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Blumenberg, Barry Blumenberg, Joseph David Taylor II, Robert Henry Harris III and Liam Williams.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 23
Thomas Pecaut
ObituariesOct. 22
Michael Kolb
ObituariesOct. 22
Phyllis Rose
ObituariesOct. 22
Patty Schmarje

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dale Lesch
ObituariesOct. 22
Dale Lesch
Fred Margrabe
ObituariesOct. 21
Fred Margrabe
Jerry Fitzgerald
ObituariesOct. 21
Jerry Fitzgerald
Sam Jarrell
ObituariesOct. 21
Sam Jarrell
Everett Rhodes
ObituariesOct. 21
Everett Rhodes
Anna Smith
ObituariesOct. 20
Anna Smith
Lorita Hamilton
ObituariesOct. 19
Lorita Hamilton
Anna Smith
ObituariesOct. 19
Anna Smith
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy