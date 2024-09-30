NEW YORK (AP) — Reaction to the death of Kris Kristofferson. The singer-songwriter and actor died Saturday at his home in Hawaii surrounded by family at age 88.

“The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special.” — Barbra Streisand, Kristofferson’s co-star in “A Star is Born,” on X and Instagram.

“Right now, I’m on a small boat between Ustica and Palermo, listening to ‘Me and Bobby McGee,’ remembering Kris Kristofferson. Just like half of the world. I was lucky enough to work with Kris. He was a poet. Truly. Inside and out. And a damn good actor, a remarkable screen presence. Spending time with Kris when we made ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’ was one of the highlights of my life." — Martin Scorsese in a statement.

“It is hard to imagine a world without Kris Kristofferson in it. Knowing and singing with him has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. I feel certain he will be holding court in heaven.” — Sheryl Crow, via Instagram.

“What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend. I will always love you, Dolly.” — Dolly Parton on X.

“Hey Whistler ... you keep making those weapons—love, passion, skillmastery, and swag—and I’ll keep using them.” — Wesley Snipes on X, calling Kristofferson by the name of the mentor and armorer he played to Snipes' title character in “Blade.”

“Every experience I had with Kris Kristofferson had the touch and feel of magic. Tough & kind. Authentic. Genuine. Real.” — Ethan Hawke on Instagram.

“The ultimate life well lived. Thank you for being a beacon of light in a darkening world. You were my hero and my role model. And even then, you managed to exceed my expectations when you became my friend.” — Eric Church on Instagram.

“Loved this man, his talent, his mind and his beautiful heart. Journey well, my friend.” — Melissa Etheridge on X.

Rest in peace singer, songwriter, veteran, working class hero." — Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, on Instagram.

"Kris Kristofferson believed creativity is God-given, and those who ignore such a gift are doomed to unhappiness. He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and his work gave voice not only to his soul but to ours. He leaves a resounding legacy.” — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young in a statement.