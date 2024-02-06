Barbara Wendel

Barbara Lee Wendel, 91, of Jackson passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, surrounded by family.

Barbara was born Oct. 2, 1933, in Jackson to Roy and Nellie Williams Schreiner.

She worked at Florsheim Shoes, where she met her husband, Bobby Wendel. She and Bobby were married Aug. 2, 1952, in Jackson. He preceded her in death April 1, 2020.

Barbara was a devoted member of New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson for 77 years. She and Bob could always be found there at the Saturday night service. She also spent many years volunteering in the nursery and toddler rooms.

Barbara was a very caring woman. She devoted her life to taking care of kids in her home. Over the years, she watched many kids, including her grandkids and great-grandkids, who affectionately called her “Mawmaw Barb”. Her house was warm, loving and a favorite place to be.

She loved to bake and will always be known by her family, the kids she watched and her friends for her “pig” cookies. She also made the best angel food cake that she would deliver to those who were not well.

To cherish her memory, Barbara leaves her son, Mike (Tandy) Wendel of Jackson; daughter, Kathy (David) Fadler of Jackson; two brothers, Ralph (Norma) Schreiner of Jackson and Jerry (Janet) Schreiner of Jackson; sister, Judy (Charles) Huber of Jackson; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.