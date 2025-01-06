Barbara Harris

Barbara Louise Harris, 88, went to be with the Lord Saturday Jan. 4, 2025.
Barbara was a long-time resident of Oran, but had lived in Gordonville for the last nine years. She was married to Wesley Harris for 59 years, before he died 10 years ago, Jan. 4, 2015.
Barbara was born on Mother's Day, May 10, 1936, the first of five children born to Elvis G. and Lucy Marie Moore Gateley.
She attended Oran First Baptist Church from cradle roll to her 80th birthday, when she moved her membership to First Baptist Church in Jackson. She graduated from Oran High School in 1953 and worked at Associated Natural Gas Co. (Atmos) until 1996, when she retired.
Barbara was blessed with two daughters, Nikita Hamm (David) of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, and Robin Hill (Mark) of Gordonville. She had three grandchildren, Candice O’Hare (Eric) of Jackson, Carmen Diebold (Josh) of Gordonville and Zachary Hamm (Sara) of Owens Cross Roads. She had seven great-grandchildren, Tate Joshua Diebold, Hudson James O’Hare, Landree Michelle Diebold, Grant Wesley O’Hare, Bennett Weston Hamm, Emerson Rose Hamm and Collins Grace O’Hare.
She has three surviving siblings, Gary Gateley (Wanda) of Kelso, Cassadra Bates (Mike) of Jefferson City and Rodney Gateley (Agnes) of Keen, California.
Barbbara was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a sibling, Janet Marie Miller.
Gigi, as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren called her, was loved beyond measure. Anyone who knew Gigi loved her, as she was always the life of the party and lived life to the fullest. She loved the Lord and was ready to be with her husband, parents and sister in heaven. Gigi was a pillar to her family and was a blessing to all.
During the last five months, Barbara spent her time in the hospice unit at Lutheran Home. She loved her time there with all her special friends and caregivers.
At Barbara’s request there will be a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens at Morley, with Brother Donny Ford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Oran First Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Jackson or the Lutheran Home hospice unit. Condolence cards may be sent to 171 Charter Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
