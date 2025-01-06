Barbara Harris

Barbara Louise Harris, 88, went to be with the Lord Saturday Jan. 4, 2025.

Barbara was a long-time resident of Oran, but had lived in Gordonville for the last nine years. She was married to Wesley Harris for 59 years, before he died 10 years ago, Jan. 4, 2015.

Barbara was born on Mother's Day, May 10, 1936, the first of five children born to Elvis G. and Lucy Marie Moore Gateley.

She attended Oran First Baptist Church from cradle roll to her 80th birthday, when she moved her membership to First Baptist Church in Jackson. She graduated from Oran High School in 1953 and worked at Associated Natural Gas Co. (Atmos) until 1996, when she retired.

Barbara was blessed with two daughters, Nikita Hamm (David) of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, and Robin Hill (Mark) of Gordonville. She had three grandchildren, Candice O’Hare (Eric) of Jackson, Carmen Diebold (Josh) of Gordonville and Zachary Hamm (Sara) of Owens Cross Roads. She had seven great-grandchildren, Tate Joshua Diebold, Hudson James O’Hare, Landree Michelle Diebold, Grant Wesley O’Hare, Bennett Weston Hamm, Emerson Rose Hamm and Collins Grace O’Hare.

She has three surviving siblings, Gary Gateley (Wanda) of Kelso, Cassadra Bates (Mike) of Jefferson City and Rodney Gateley (Agnes) of Keen, California.