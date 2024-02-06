Ashlee Miller-Steffens, 38, of Jackson died Sunday, July 28, 2024, at her home.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Tommy Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Lightner Cemetery.
