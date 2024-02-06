All sections
ObituariesDecember 24, 2024

Arthur Dye

Arthur 'Richard' Dye, 74, of Wappapello, passed away on Dec. 22, 2024. A former grocery manager, he enjoyed retirement by the lake. A graveside service will be held on Jan. 2, 2025, in Millersville.

story image illustation

Arthur ‘Richard’ Dye, 74, of Wappapello passed away Sunday Dec. 22, 2024, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Oct. 27, 1950, in St. Louis, son of Arthur “Raymond” and Margie Sue Pelts.

Richard graduated from Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Illinois. He worked in the grocery industry for many years, the last 30 as a manager for Schnucks. After retirement, he moved to Wappapello, where he enjoyed fishing on the lake.

Loving survivors include his three siblings, Myra Dye of Poplar Bluff, Alan Bruce (Terry) Dye of Collinsville and Ella Felty of O’Fallon; and five nieces and nephews, Adam (Catherine) Dye, Aaron (Michelle) Dye, Rachel Dye, Jonathan (Jessica) Dye and Daniel (Rachel) Felty.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Fairview Methodist Cemetery near Millersville, with the Rev. Don Estes officiating.

The family suggests contributions be made to the church or charity of the donor’s choice.

McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Richard’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

