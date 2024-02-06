Arthur Dye

Arthur ‘Richard’ Dye, 74, of Wappapello passed away Sunday Dec. 22, 2024, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Oct. 27, 1950, in St. Louis, son of Arthur “Raymond” and Margie Sue Pelts.

Richard graduated from Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Illinois. He worked in the grocery industry for many years, the last 30 as a manager for Schnucks. After retirement, he moved to Wappapello, where he enjoyed fishing on the lake.

Loving survivors include his three siblings, Myra Dye of Poplar Bluff, Alan Bruce (Terry) Dye of Collinsville and Ella Felty of O’Fallon; and five nieces and nephews, Adam (Catherine) Dye, Aaron (Michelle) Dye, Rachel Dye, Jonathan (Jessica) Dye and Daniel (Rachel) Felty.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents.