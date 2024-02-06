All sections
ObituariesSeptember 27, 2024

Arleen Hansen

Arleen Mildred Hansen, 92, of Perryville, passed away on Sept. 25, 2024. Visitation will be held on Oct. 2 at Ford and Young Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service and burial at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE — Arleen Mildred Hansen, 92, of Perryville died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at Independence Care Center of Perry County.

Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Matthew Marks officiating. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Perryville.

