Arleen Hansen

PERRYVILLE — Arleen Mildred Hansen, 92, of Perryville died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at Independence Care Center of Perry County.
Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Matthew Marks officiating. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Perryville.
