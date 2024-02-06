Anne Tlapek

Anne Blanton Tlapek passed peacefully in her sleep from this life into the next Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at Chateau Girardeau. A kind and generous soul, Anne brought great joy to others and was dearly loved by all who knew her.

She was a woman of unwavering faith, and she lived out that faith through humble acts of kindness and generosity. If you knew Anne, you were more than likely the recipient of a gift, a hug, an encouraging note, supportive prayer or some other gesture of her thoughtfulness. Very simply, Anne had a remarkable capacity for making people feel loved.

Anne was born Jan. 26, 1929, in Cape Girardeau, daughter of Harry C. and Maureen Daily Blanton. She was the granddaughter of Harry J. and Mary Lewis Daily and Charles L. Blanton (past owner/editor of the Daily Sikeston Standard) and Mary Cullen Blanton.

She lived in Sikeston until age 5, when her father was appointed federal district attorney of Eastern Missouri, and the family moved to Webster Groves. Anne graduated from Holy Redeemer Grade School and attended Nerinx Hall High School and graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart in St. Charles in 1947. She graduated cum laude from Maryville College (now Maryville University) with a Bachelor of Arts in History in 1951. She was inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon, an honorary mathematical fraternity, at St. Louis University. While living in Sikeston, she volunteered at Missouri Delta Medical Center as a Gray Lady and taught Red Cross swimming lessons at the Sikeston public pool. She was an active member of Immaculata Catholic Church in Brentwood.

Anne taught second grade at South Grade School in Sikeston before moving to St. Louis, where she taught second grade at Tillman School in Kirkwood.

On June 23, 1956, Anne married James Patrick "Pat" Tlapek in Sikeston at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Anne and Pat were married 60 years and had six children and 12 grandchildren.

Anne was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau and its Women’s Council, where she had been a circle leader. She also participated in the Thursday Afternoon Bible Study, Christmas Bazaar, Banner Committee and Meals on Wheels program and was a volunteer with the School of Religious Education. She was appointed by Bishop Bernard Law to serve as a delegate to the Educations Department of the Missouri Catholic Conference in 1979. She was a member of chapter GF of P.E.O. Sisterhood. She also volunteered for the building fund drive for Saint Francis Hospital in 1967. She and her husband were members of the Southeast Missouri State University Copper Dome Society and Friends of Saint Francis Medical Center. She volunteered at St. Vincent’s Grade School and Notre Dame High School. She was a Girl Scout leader for both of her daughters and room mother for most of her children. She enjoyed gardening, reading, swimming, playing bridge and visiting with friends, but most of all, spending time with her family.