Anna Schlicht

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Anna Mae “Annie” Schlicht, 94, of Springfield, passed away peacefully with family by her side at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Concordia Village.

Annie was born June 27, 1930, in Benton, the daughter of Thomas and Anna LeGrand Hodgkiss. She married Ronald Schlicht on July 3, 1963, at their home in rural Springfield. He preceded her in passing in 1982.

Annie grew up in Southeast Missouri and graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1948. She worked for General Electric in its financial office for nearly 20 years before becoming a full-time farm wife. Annie enjoyed gardening at their home and was devoted to her family and her church, where she was dedicated to the food pantry efforts.

She is survived by her son, Kim (Pam) Schlicht of Pleasant Plains, Illinois; stepdaughter, Starr (Jim) Wright of Springfield; grandchildren, Julie (Eric), Josh (Marcia), Tara and Amber; brother, Thomas Hodgkiss of Nashville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Kenzie (Austin), Maddie and Hailey; and nieces and nephews.