Anna Schlicht

October 2, 2024
Annie Schlicht, 94, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2024. A dedicated farmwife and community member, she leaves behind a loving family. Services will be held on October 4 at Grace Lutheran Church.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Anna Mae “Annie” Schlicht, 94, of Springfield, passed away peacefully with family by her side at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Concordia Village.

Annie was born June 27, 1930, in Benton, the daughter of Thomas and Anna LeGrand Hodgkiss. She married Ronald Schlicht on July 3, 1963, at their home in rural Springfield. He preceded her in passing in 1982.

Annie grew up in Southeast Missouri and graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1948. She worked for General Electric in its financial office for nearly 20 years before becoming a full-time farm wife. Annie enjoyed gardening at their home and was devoted to her family and her church, where she was dedicated to the food pantry efforts.

She is survived by her son, Kim (Pam) Schlicht of Pleasant Plains, Illinois; stepdaughter, Starr (Jim) Wright of Springfield; grandchildren, Julie (Eric), Josh (Marcia), Tara and Amber; brother, Thomas Hodgkiss of Nashville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Kenzie (Austin), Maddie and Hailey; and nieces and nephews.

Annie was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Wilson; and her brother-in-law and friend, Bud Schlicht.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Grace Lutheran, 714 E. Capitol Ave. in Springfield, with Pastor Tom Krieger officiating. Burial will follow shortly after at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church.

The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West in Springfield.

Visit www.boardmansmith.com to offer condolences.

