Ann Grebing

APEX, N.C. — Ann Poe Grebing, 85, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, after years battling Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Ann was born July 22, 1939, in Guilford County, North Carolina, to Ralph and Ruby Poe of Apex. After graduating from Apex High School, she went on to study at Montreat College.
Later, she moved to Cape Girardeau, where she met her husband, Ronald Grebing. They married in 1967 at Trinity Lutheran Church and had three sons, Ralph "Chip", Martin and infant David.
Ann had a big personality, and she loved learning about and sharing local history. Her greatest joys and accomplishments were the love of her husband and the gift of being a mom and raising her children, whom she held as her pride and joy.
Ann is survived by her loving husband, Ronald; her son, Ralph, and son, Martin, and his wife, Juilana, and their two children, Bianca and Victoria.
Apex Funeral Home in Apex was in charge of arrangements.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.