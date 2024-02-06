All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 15, 2025

Ann Grebing

Ann Poe Grebing, 85, of Apex, North Carolina, passed away Dec. 19, 2024, after battling Alzheimer's. Born in 1939, she cherished family, history and education. She is survived by her husband, Ronald, and family.

Ann Grebing
Ann Grebing

APEX, N.C. — Ann Poe Grebing, 85, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, after years battling Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Ann was born July 22, 1939, in Guilford County, North Carolina, to Ralph and Ruby Poe of Apex. After graduating from Apex High School, she went on to study at Montreat College.

Later, she moved to Cape Girardeau, where she met her husband, Ronald Grebing. They married in 1967 at Trinity Lutheran Church and had three sons, Ralph "Chip", Martin and infant David.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ann had a big personality, and she loved learning about and sharing local history. Her greatest joys and accomplishments were the love of her husband and the gift of being a mom and raising her children, whom she held as her pride and joy.

Ann is survived by her loving husband, Ronald; her son, Ralph, and son, Martin, and his wife, Juilana, and their two children, Bianca and Victoria.

Apex Funeral Home in Apex was in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesJan. 15
Candy Hill
ObituariesJan. 15
Jesse Bolen
ObituariesJan. 15
Mildred Abernathy
ObituariesJan. 15
Cheryl Barsaloux

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gregory Dunn
ObituariesJan. 15
Gregory Dunn
Peggy Elliott
ObituariesJan. 14
Peggy Elliott
Dorthey Evans
ObituariesJan. 14
Dorthey Evans
Erma Green
ObituariesJan. 14
Erma Green
Forrest Ice
ObituariesJan. 14
Forrest Ice
Marcia Smenner
ObituariesJan. 14
Marcia Smenner
Susan Sterner
ObituariesJan. 14
Susan Sterner
Anne Tlapek
ObituariesJan. 14
Anne Tlapek
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy