Ann Grebing

APEX, N.C. — Ann Poe Grebing, 85, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, after years battling Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Ann was born July 22, 1939, in Guilford County, North Carolina, to Ralph and Ruby Poe of Apex. After graduating from Apex High School, she went on to study at Montreat College.

Later, she moved to Cape Girardeau, where she met her husband, Ronald Grebing. They married in 1967 at Trinity Lutheran Church and had three sons, Ralph "Chip", Martin and infant David.