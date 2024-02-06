Andy Fellows

IMPERIAL — Andy Louis Fellows, 87, formerly of Jackson, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at his home, surrounded by family.
He was born July 21, 1937, in Millersville to Edgar and Madonna Reitman Fellows. He and Janet Turner were married Aug. 24, 1958. Two children were born to their union, Allen and Candy. They had been married nearly 32 years when Janet passed away Aug. 19, 1990.
Andy was a graduate of Jackson High School. Discharged from the U.S. Army as a specialist fourth class, Andy honorably served from October 1960 to October 1963.
Andy worked many years in residential construction.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Arnold and a former member of Millersville Methodist Church, and New McKendree United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church, both in Jackson.
Andy married Mary Margaret Matthews on Sept. 28, 1991. They had been married 14 years when Mary passed away Nov. 25, 2005.
He enjoyed singing in the church choir, assembling model airplanes, making stained glass windows and, above all, spending time with his family.
He and Brenda Brown were married April 28, 2007. She survives.
To cherish his memory, Andy leaves his wife of 17 years, Brenda of Imperial; his children, Allen (Kathy) Fellows of Jackson and Candy (Brian) Wilson of Benton, Kentucky; a sister, Sara Lee (Jerry) McCullough of Jackson; Brenda’s children, Jeff (Christy) Brown and Jamie (Paul) Hamilton; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by wives, Janet and Mary; four grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and Brenda’s son, Matthew Brown.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Road in Arnold.
The Rev. Ray Frazier will conduct the funeral service at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the church.
A second visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
Austin Clardy, husband of a granddaughter, will conduct a funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Andy’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
