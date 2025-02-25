All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesFebruary 25, 2025

Alice Rendleman

Alice Rendleman, a 90-year-old resident of Cape Girardeau, passed away Feb. 22, 2025. A seamstress for 40 years, she is survived by her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held on February 27.

Alice Rendleman
Alice Rendleman

Alice Rose Rendleman, 90, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at the Lutheran Home.

She was born Feb. 5, 1935, in Millersville to William and Minnie Mungle Bartels.

She graduated from College High Shol and worked at the Florsheim Shoe factory.

Alice was self-employed as a seamstress for 40 years.

She was a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses.

Survivors include two sons, Steven Evans of Indianapolis and Michael (Shelly) Evans of Cape Girardeau; three brothers, Earl Bartels of Cape Girardeaui, Ray Underwood of Perryville and Lee (Sharon) Underwood of Searcy, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Pam Underwood of Cape Girardeau; sister, Wanda (Lee) Leimer of Cape Girardeau; grandchildren, Valerie Evans, Stephen Huff, Justin Evans, Jami Patterson, Ariese Patterson and Kenneth Cornwell; great-grandchildren, Drew Russell, Shantanna Russell, Amberlynn Russell, Deanika Russell, Jordan Fiore-Mitchell and Zachary Fiore-Mitchell; and great-great-grandchildren, Kaiden Fiore-Mitchell, Blake Magg and Trace Russell.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters and one grandchild, Michael Evans Jr.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 27, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will follow at noon Thursday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home, with Denah Siebert officiating. Burial will be at Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial contributions may be given to Ford and Sons Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesFeb. 25
Cletus Essner
ObituariesFeb. 25
Charlotte Williamson
ObituariesFeb. 25
Susan Pekios
ObituariesFeb. 25
Robert Rousseau

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mildred Pruitt
ObituariesFeb. 25
Mildred Pruitt
Jeanie Allgood
ObituariesFeb. 25
Jeanie Allgood
Kenrick J. Gibbar Sr.
ObituariesFeb. 25
Kenrick J. Gibbar Sr.
Rosetta Kinder
ObituariesFeb. 25
Rosetta Kinder
Alice Rendleman
ObituariesFeb. 25
Alice Rendleman
Jeffery Riley
ObituariesFeb. 25
Jeffery Riley
Rev. James Beaird
ObituariesFeb. 22
Rev. James Beaird
Jack Haney
ObituariesFeb. 22
Jack Haney
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy