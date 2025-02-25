Alice Rendleman

Alice Rose Rendleman, 90, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at the Lutheran Home.
She was born Feb. 5, 1935, in Millersville to William and Minnie Mungle Bartels.
She graduated from College High Shol and worked at the Florsheim Shoe factory.
Alice was self-employed as a seamstress for 40 years.
She was a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses.
Survivors include two sons, Steven Evans of Indianapolis and Michael (Shelly) Evans of Cape Girardeau; three brothers, Earl Bartels of Cape Girardeaui, Ray Underwood of Perryville and Lee (Sharon) Underwood of Searcy, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Pam Underwood of Cape Girardeau; sister, Wanda (Lee) Leimer of Cape Girardeau; grandchildren, Valerie Evans, Stephen Huff, Justin Evans, Jami Patterson, Ariese Patterson and Kenneth Cornwell; great-grandchildren, Drew Russell, Shantanna Russell, Amberlynn Russell, Deanika Russell, Jordan Fiore-Mitchell and Zachary Fiore-Mitchell; and great-great-grandchildren, Kaiden Fiore-Mitchell, Blake Magg and Trace Russell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters and one grandchild, Michael Evans Jr.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 27, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will follow at noon Thursday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home, with Denah Siebert officiating. Burial will be at Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to Ford and Sons Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.