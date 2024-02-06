Alice Rendleman

Alice R. Rendleman, 90, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Lutheran Home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.
Funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home. Burial will be at New Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.