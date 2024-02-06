All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesFebruary 24, 2025

Alice Rendleman

Alice Rendleman, aged 90, passed away on February 22, 2025, in Cape Girardeau. Services will be held on February 27, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral and burial.

Alice R. Rendleman, 90, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Lutheran Home.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.

Funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home. Burial will be at New Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Rev. James Beaird
ObituariesFeb. 22
Rev. James Beaird
Jack Haney
ObituariesFeb. 22
Jack Haney
Ruby Merritt
ObituariesFeb. 22
Ruby Merritt
Shirley Narens
ObituariesFeb. 22
Shirley Narens
Robert Brown
ObituariesFeb. 20
Robert Brown
Vincent Fernandez
ObituariesFeb. 20
Vincent Fernandez
Kiley Green
ObituariesFeb. 20
Kiley Green
Dorothy Johnson
ObituariesFeb. 20
Dorothy Johnson
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy