All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesDecember 24, 2024

Adrianna Amelunke

Adrianna Mae Amelunke, 84, of Jackson, passed away on Dec. 22, 2024. A Notre Dame High School alumna, she was a cake decorator at Sweet Stop Bakery. She is survived by her children and grandchildren.

Adrianna Amelunke
Adrianna Amelunke

Adrianna Mae Amelunke, 84, of Jackson passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Monticello House in Jackson.

She was born Feb. 13, 1940, in Scott City, daughter to Martha Messmer. She and Robert Amelunke were married May 12, 1962. He preceded her in death March 18, 2003.

Adrianna was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. She worked at the Sweet Stop Bakery as a cake decorator. Adrianna enjoyed painting and cake decorating.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Loving survivors include her daughter, Sandy Farrow of Jackson; two sons, Dale Amelunke of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, and David Amelunke of Ironton; and seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother and husband.

Cremation will be accorded by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson. There will be a private service for family and close friends at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Adrianna’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesDec. 24
Arthur Dye
ObituariesDec. 24
Jo Ann Bock
ObituariesDec. 24
Mark Bruhl
ObituariesDec. 24
David Fornkohl

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Margaret Green
ObituariesDec. 24
Margaret Green
Bob Heitz
ObituariesDec. 24
Bob Heitz
Judith Leible-Stanley
ObituariesDec. 24
Judith Leible-Stanley
Bridget Miller
ObituariesDec. 24
Bridget Miller
JoAnn Bock
ObituariesDec. 20
JoAnn Bock
Marilyn Brown
ObituariesDec. 20
Marilyn Brown
Edward Burt
ObituariesDec. 20
Edward Burt
Stass Huff
ObituariesDec. 20
Stass Huff
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy