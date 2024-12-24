Adrianna Amelunke

Loving survivors include her daughter, Sandy Farrow of Jackson; two sons, Dale Amelunke of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, and David Amelunke of Ironton; and seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother and husband.

Cremation will be accorded by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson. There will be a private service for family and close friends at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Adrianna’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.