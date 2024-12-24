Adrianna Amelunke

Adrianna Mae Amelunke, 84, of Jackson passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Monticello House in Jackson.
She was born Feb. 13, 1940, in Scott City, daughter to Martha Messmer. She and Robert Amelunke were married May 12, 1962. He preceded her in death March 18, 2003.
Adrianna was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. She worked at the Sweet Stop Bakery as a cake decorator. Adrianna enjoyed painting and cake decorating.
Loving survivors include her daughter, Sandy Farrow of Jackson; two sons, Dale Amelunke of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, and David Amelunke of Ironton; and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother and husband.
Cremation will be accorded by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson. There will be a private service for family and close friends at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Adrianna’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
