ZZ Top, Nichols headline Sikeston Rodeo in August

The 68th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will be held Aug. 5 through 8, and its concert lineup includes Chris Lane, Ashley McBryde, ZZ Top and Joe Nichols, rodeo chairman Travis Deere announced in a Friday news conference.

Deere acknowledged COVID-19, noting uncertainty can be frightening. "We will weather anything," Deere said.

The committee chose this year's lineup with the goal to create an entertaining, impactful event, Deere said.

Aug. 5, platinum country music star Chris Lane will take the stage. Lane's hits include "Fix," "Take Back Home Girl" -- in collaboration with Tori Kelly -- and "I Don't Know About You."

Aug. 6, Arkansas native Ashley McBryde performs. She is a Grammy-nominated performer and in 2019, was named ACM New Female Artist, CMT Breakout Artist of the Year and a New Artist of the Year win at the CMA Awards. McBryde's album "Never Will" will be released April 3.

Ashley McBryde Provided by BOLD Marketing

Aug. 7, Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top take the stage.