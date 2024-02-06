All sections
NewsMarch 21, 2020
ZZ Top, Nichols headline Sikeston Rodeo in August
The 68th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will be held Aug. 5 through 8, and its concert lineup includes Chris Lane, Ashley McBryde, ZZ Top and Joe Nichols, rodeo chairman Travis Deere announced in a Friday news conference. Deere acknowledged COVID-19, noting uncertainty can be frightening. "We will weather anything," Deere said...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
ZZ Top
ZZ TopProvided by BOLD Marketing

The 68th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will be held Aug. 5 through 8, and its concert lineup includes Chris Lane, Ashley McBryde, ZZ Top and Joe Nichols, rodeo chairman Travis Deere announced in a Friday news conference.

Deere acknowledged COVID-19, noting uncertainty can be frightening. "We will weather anything," Deere said.

The committee chose this year's lineup with the goal to create an entertaining, impactful event, Deere said.

Aug. 5, platinum country music star Chris Lane will take the stage. Lane's hits include "Fix," "Take Back Home Girl" -- in collaboration with Tori Kelly -- and "I Don't Know About You."

Aug. 6, Arkansas native Ashley McBryde performs. She is a Grammy-nominated performer and in 2019, was named ACM New Female Artist, CMT Breakout Artist of the Year and a New Artist of the Year win at the CMA Awards. McBryde's album "Never Will" will be released April 3.

Ashley McBryde
Ashley McBrydeProvided by BOLD Marketing

Aug. 7, Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top take the stage.

Aug. 8, Joe Nichols will perform. His hit songs include "Brokenheartsville" and "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off."

The rodeo will kick off Aug. 1 with the rodeo parade.

Previous crowd favorite Bullfighters Only will return this year, Deere said, Thursday and Friday nights.

Saturday night is domestic violence awareness night, and attendees are encouraged to wear purple shirts in support of ending domestic violence, Deere said.

Joe Nichols
Joe NicholsProvided by BOLD Marketing

The rodeo is a major event, bringing in nearly 40,000 attendees each year, Deere said, and has been a regional staple since it began in 1953.

More information at sikestonrodeo.com or (800) 455-BULL.

