ZZ Top cancels Sikeston Rodeo performance

Rock band ZZ Top will not perform at the 2020 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo due to unforeseen circumstances, the rodeo board of directors announced Friday.
Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets, as they are still valid for the Friday night rodeo contest, bullfighting and the new headlining act, to be announced soon, according to the announcement.
"Rest assured, we are working hard to find a new headlining act to follow Friday night's Rodeo," Travis Deere, rodeo chairman, said in the announcement. "As soon as we have more information we'll update our fans through our website and social media pages."
The Rodeo maintains a strict no refund policy.
Tickets are still on sale for all four nights, Aug. 5 through 8, and can be purchased at SikestonRodeo.com, by calling (800) 455-BULL or in person at the rodeo box office.