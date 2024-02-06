Zoom talent show highlights creativity among Alma Schrader students

Since mid-March, Alma Schrader Elementary School teacher Sarah Cook has had the unique challenge of keeping 22 second-graders engaged over Zoom calls.
Wednesday night, she used the video-conferencing tool to host a talent show.
“They come to school and they talk about the things that they like to do, but we don’t ever really have time to just stop and let them express themselves in that way,” Cook said. “And so I thought this was the perfect time since we’re not in school, we can ... put the spotlight on each one of them and what they enjoy doing.”
Among the talents exhibited in Wednesday night’s event was a science experiment, dancing to music from Disney’s “Frozen,” playing musical instruments such as the violin and ukulele and performing comedy and magic tricks.
One student even demonstrated his vast knowledge of dinosaurs.
“He named as many dinosaurs as he could in one minute, and there were lots of dinosaurs that I didn’t even know existed!” Cook said with a laugh. “So that was interesting.”
The acts were not judged, Cook said, describing the feedback as “just praises for everybody.”
Not all of her students were able to participate in the talent show, but Cook said more than half of her class showed up. The teacher said students usually need a hand from parents to set up the Zoom calls, and she’s found the evenings work out best for parents who are still working during the day.
“Some families have told me they are gathered around the computer and are enjoying the meetings as a family,” Cook said by text message Thursday. “One student told me the talent show was the highlight of his quarantine.”
Using Zoom, Cook has created several activities for her students, usually with a theme, including a scavenger hunt, show and tell, and a “What’s in the bag?” event.
“I feel like if I was just kind of getting on [Zoom] and talking instead of doing these interactive things, I don’t think my participation would be very good,” Cook said. “So I’m trying to do things they’re excited about.”
Some of her inspiration for the activities has come from nationwide Facebook groups for second-grade teachers, in which Cook said many ideas are being generated.
“I’ve been looking for ones that are more fun and engaging for the students,” Cook said. “[The talent show] turned out really sweet.”
Cook’s next Zoom call will feature an end-of-the-year awards ceremony with special recognitions tailored to each of her students’ personalities. Examples she gave included a Future Teacher award and a Mother Nature award, which would be given to a student who loves the outdoors.
“At the end of the year, I always give out classroom awards to each individual, something that just kind of describes them,” Cook said. “Usually, I invite the parents into the classroom and I do it as like an end-of-the-year celebration.”
But this year, the awards will be announced via Zoom call and mailed home, Cook said.
She holds the Zoom meetings about once or twice a week and said she is still in regular contact with parents about what’s happening at the school.
When it was first announced schools would be shutting down to mitigate the risks of COVID-19, Cook said she sent home an initial packet of learning materials for students to work on.
But the ability to simply connect with her students during the pandemic is important, too, she said.
“Right now, I think some of them are scared,” Cook said of her students. “ ... I think it’s so important that they get to interact with each other, you know. They’re missing their friends, so this is just a way to get them to be able to see each other.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.