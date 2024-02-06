Zoom talent show highlights creativity among Alma Schrader students

Since mid-March, Alma Schrader Elementary School teacher Sarah Cook has had the unique challenge of keeping 22 second-graders engaged over Zoom calls.

Wednesday night, she used the video-conferencing tool to host a talent show.

“They come to school and they talk about the things that they like to do, but we don’t ever really have time to just stop and let them express themselves in that way,” Cook said. “And so I thought this was the perfect time since we’re not in school, we can ... put the spotlight on each one of them and what they enjoy doing.”

Among the talents exhibited in Wednesday night’s event was a science experiment, dancing to music from Disney’s “Frozen,” playing musical instruments such as the violin and ukulele and performing comedy and magic tricks.

One student even demonstrated his vast knowledge of dinosaurs.

In this photo illustration, Alma Schrader second-grader Lera Ferguson showcases her talents Wednesday during a virtual classroom talent show. Photos courtesy of Sarah Cook

“He named as many dinosaurs as he could in one minute, and there were lots of dinosaurs that I didn’t even know existed!” Cook said with a laugh. “So that was interesting.”

The acts were not judged, Cook said, describing the feedback as “just praises for everybody.”

Not all of her students were able to participate in the talent show, but Cook said more than half of her class showed up. The teacher said students usually need a hand from parents to set up the Zoom calls, and she’s found the evenings work out best for parents who are still working during the day.

“Some families have told me they are gathered around the computer and are enjoying the meetings as a family,” Cook said by text message Thursday. “One student told me the talent show was the highlight of his quarantine.”