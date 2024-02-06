All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 1, 2023

Zonta Women of Achievement nominee: Kendra Eads

For nearly two decades Kendra Eads has tirelessly advocated for women and girls through sexual violence prevention and intervention. She received a Bachelor of Science in Social Work degree from Southeast Missouri State University in 2004 and from 2004 to 2013 she worked for the Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV), a child advocacy and rape crisis center, as a Victims’ Advocate, Case Coordinator, Forensic Interviewer, and Child Advocacy Center Director...

Kendra Eads
Kendra Eads Photo by: DeAnna Arevalo, Cape Girardeau Photographer

For nearly two decades Kendra Eads has tirelessly advocated for women and girls through sexual violence prevention and intervention. She received a Bachelor of Science in Social Work degree from Southeast Missouri State University in 2004 and from 2004 to 2013 she worked for the Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV), a child advocacy and rape crisis center, as a Victims’ Advocate, Case Coordinator, Forensic Interviewer, and Child Advocacy Center Director.

In 2013 Eads received a Master of Social Work degree from Saint Louis University. That same year she became Executive Director of Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center in Illinois, where, among other things, she served as a member of the Southern Illinois Child Death Review Team. Eads has provided expert witness testimony in child abuse trials in Missouri and Illinois. In 2016 Eads returned to SEMO-NASV as Executive Director. Since then, the agency has obtained national accreditation and secured two new facilities.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

One of the biggest challenges facing women today, according to Eads, is “truly embracing our power as women after so many of us were raised and socialized to defer to and accommodate others.”

Service and mentorship are two subjects Eads knows something about. She currently serves as Public Policy Advisor for Missouri’s Network of Child Advocacy Centers Advisory Council and as Chair of its Administration Workgroup. She is a field instructor for social work students through SEMO and SIU Carbondale and serves on the Board of Directors for both Southeast Missouri Suicide Prevention, Inc. and Cape Girardeau County’s Domestic Violence Authority Board. Eads has served the community in a myriad of ways including serving as a foster parent and an animal rescue transport driver.

The most important person in her life is her partner Andy whom she describes as the love of her life and her best friend for over 20 years.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy