Zonta Women of Achievement nominee: Kendra Eads

One of the biggest challenges facing women today, according to Eads, is “truly embracing our power as women after so many of us were raised and socialized to defer to and accommodate others.”

Service and mentorship are two subjects Eads knows something about. She currently serves as Public Policy Advisor for Missouri’s Network of Child Advocacy Centers Advisory Council and as Chair of its Administration Workgroup. She is a field instructor for social work students through SEMO and SIU Carbondale and serves on the Board of Directors for both Southeast Missouri Suicide Prevention, Inc. and Cape Girardeau County’s Domestic Violence Authority Board. Eads has served the community in a myriad of ways including serving as a foster parent and an animal rescue transport driver.

The most important person in her life is her partner Andy whom she describes as the love of her life and her best friend for over 20 years.