Zonta Women of Achievement nominee: Casey Brunke

Casey Brunke has worked for the City of Cape Girardeau since 2010 and currently serves as the Public Works Director. In 2004, she received her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri - Columbia. She is a Registered Professional Engineer in both Missouri and Mississippi. In addition to serving in numerous capacities in the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau, Brunke has volunteered for and served on the board of Old Town Cape. She is active in the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and was a founding member of the Chamber’s Women’s Network Committee. She previously served on the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission’s Transportation Advisory Committee.

It is Brunke’s belief that the biggest challenge facing women today is being heard and

having our words carry the same weight as our male counterparts. “Women need to speak up, respectfully, so our voices have the same meaning as men’s. When we say something, those listening need to know we mean it. We don’t need to be shy, timid, or afraid to express our thoughts at work, home or in any situation”.