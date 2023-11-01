All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 1, 2023

Zonta Women of Achievement nominee: Casey Brunke

Casey Brunke has worked for the City of Cape Girardeau since 2010 and currently serves as the Public Works Director. In 2004, she received her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri - Columbia. She is a Registered Professional Engineer in both Missouri and Mississippi. ...

Casey Brunke
Casey Brunke Photo by: DeAnna Arevalo, Cape Girardeau Photographer

Casey Brunke has worked for the City of Cape Girardeau since 2010 and currently serves as the Public Works Director. In 2004, she received her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri - Columbia. She is a Registered Professional Engineer in both Missouri and Mississippi. In addition to serving in numerous capacities in the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau, Brunke has volunteered for and served on the board of Old Town Cape. She is active in the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and was a founding member of the Chamber’s Women’s Network Committee. She previously served on the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission’s Transportation Advisory Committee.

It is Brunke’s belief that the biggest challenge facing women today is being heard and

having our words carry the same weight as our male counterparts. “Women need to speak up, respectfully, so our voices have the same meaning as men’s. When we say something, those listening need to know we mean it. We don’t need to be shy, timid, or afraid to express our thoughts at work, home or in any situation”.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As a female engineer in a predominantly male dominated field, Brunke is quick to offer mentoring opportunities for other women and girls who are interested in math, science and/or engineering. She has hired summer interns, mostly women, who are interested in pursuing engineering careers. She finds it a joy to watch them flourish.

Brunke also mentors on the field and the court, coaching softball, basketball and volleyball. She loves coaching because she has always enjoyed playing organized sports and considers it a privilege to teach and mentor young girls to play and compete in sports she enjoyed when she was the same age. “I prioritize sportsmanship and teamwork,” Brunke said.

She is married to her high school sweetheart, Kevin. They have 2 daughters, Audra and Autumn, and a son, August.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy