Zonta Women of Achievement nominee: Casey Brunke

Casey Brunke has worked for the City of Cape Girardeau since 2010 and currently serves as the Public Works Director. In 2004, she received her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri - Columbia. She is a Registered Professional Engineer in both Missouri and Mississippi. In addition to serving in numerous capacities in the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau, Brunke has volunteered for and served on the board of Old Town Cape. She is active in the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and was a founding member of the Chamber’s Women’s Network Committee. She previously served on the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission’s Transportation Advisory Committee.
It is Brunke’s belief that the biggest challenge facing women today is being heard and
having our words carry the same weight as our male counterparts. “Women need to speak up, respectfully, so our voices have the same meaning as men’s. When we say something, those listening need to know we mean it. We don’t need to be shy, timid, or afraid to express our thoughts at work, home or in any situation”.
As a female engineer in a predominantly male dominated field, Brunke is quick to offer mentoring opportunities for other women and girls who are interested in math, science and/or engineering. She has hired summer interns, mostly women, who are interested in pursuing engineering careers. She finds it a joy to watch them flourish.
Brunke also mentors on the field and the court, coaching softball, basketball and volleyball. She loves coaching because she has always enjoyed playing organized sports and considers it a privilege to teach and mentor young girls to play and compete in sports she enjoyed when she was the same age. “I prioritize sportsmanship and teamwork,” Brunke said.
She is married to her high school sweetheart, Kevin. They have 2 daughters, Audra and Autumn, and a son, August.
