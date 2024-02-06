Zonta Women of Achievement nominee: Beth Keller

For 23 years Beth Keller has been a vital part of the Saint Francis Healthcare System where she currently serves as an Account Manager for Saint Francis Health Plans. Volunteering is second nature to Keller who finds ways to serve throughout the community and at church. She views the local mission field as vitally important and truly values helping her neighbors.

Keller currently serves as President of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce. She is a member and past president of The Friends of Saint Francis Foundation board of directors and is passionate about raising money for heart and cancer patients who cannot otherwise afford treatments. She also has a heart for families in need of supplemental food and supports the power pack and backpack programs sponsored by local school districts. Concern for area families that do not have enough to eat also motivates Keller to volunteer at the SEMO Food Bank.