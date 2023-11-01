Zonta Women of Achievement: MaKenya Owens

A native of Cape Girardeau, MaKenya Owens has dedicated her life to her faith and service to others. An alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University, where she studied Secondary Education, Owens spent 14 years working in the field of human resources. Last year, she earned her Real Estate license and is currently with Ritter Real Estate.

In 2020, she joined One City as the Community Coordinator. Her position as co-facilitator of the Work Life Program, in combination with living out her strong belief that service and advocacy help to empower women, provide Owens a unique opportunity to meaningfully impact the lives of women in our community. She strives daily to build healthy relationships and to extend a helping hand to women by addressing challenges such as women's health, domestic injustices, and financial, emotional, and spiritual hardships.

Her faith leads Owens’ life. It is her belief in God and guidance from her mentors, Pastor Brett & Taylor Smith that help light her path. As an Administrator at Grace Church, she participates regularly in Serve Day, helping those who are less fortunate. She helps by cooking meals, providing resources and connecting with people where they are in life.