Zonta Women of Achievement: MaKenya Owens

A native of Cape Girardeau, MaKenya Owens has dedicated her life to her faith and service to others. An alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University, where she studied Secondary Education, Owens spent 14 years working in the field of human resources. Last year, she earned her Real Estate license and is currently with Ritter Real Estate.
In 2020, she joined One City as the Community Coordinator. Her position as co-facilitator of the Work Life Program, in combination with living out her strong belief that service and advocacy help to empower women, provide Owens a unique opportunity to meaningfully impact the lives of women in our community. She strives daily to build healthy relationships and to extend a helping hand to women by addressing challenges such as women's health, domestic injustices, and financial, emotional, and spiritual hardships.
Her faith leads Owens’ life. It is her belief in God and guidance from her mentors, Pastor Brett & Taylor Smith that help light her path. As an Administrator at Grace Church, she participates regularly in Serve Day, helping those who are less fortunate. She helps by cooking meals, providing resources and connecting with people where they are in life.
Outside of work, Owens leads a weekly small group for women in recovery. Since 2017, she has fostered area youth by opening her home to give them safety and shelter. She volunteers for Junior Achievement, the Boys & Girls Club, and more. She is on various boards & committees, such as Authentic Voices, SEMO NASV, Missouri Breast Health Coalition, and more. Owens selflessly gives back and makes a difference for those whose lives she touches.
Dedication to family, was instilled in Owens by her parents, who guided her with love, compassion, and correction. Leading with love, Owens guides her children, Jalina and Josiah in the same direction.
(303 words)
