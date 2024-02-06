Zonta: Who We Are.

The forward-thinking women who founded Zonta in 1919 envisioned a new kind of women’s service organization – one that would promote professionalism among its members while serving the needs of girls and young women in the community. Zonta is an international service organization of business and professional women working together to empower women through service and advocacy at the local, state, and international levels. Chartered in 1976, the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau provides financial support to non-profit organizations and provides scholarships to Southeast Missouri State University and the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.

Members include women from various professions which provide an exceptional opportunity to increase our understanding of many professions and enhance networking opportunities. We donate countless volunteer hours for service projects that make a difference in the lives of women and girls. Our support is based upon the ever-changing needs of the community and designed to have the greatest impact.