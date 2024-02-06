Zonta Southeast Missouri local projects

__Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri__ Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri has partnered with Zonta to help fund our SMART Girls Program. SMART Girls is a small-group health, fitness, prevention/education and self-esteem enhancement program designed to meet the developmental needs of girls in three age groups. Through dynamic sessions, highly participatory activities, field trips and mentoring opportunities with adult women, Club girls explore their own and societal attitudes and values as they build skills for eating right, staying physically fit, getting good health care and developing positive relationships with peers and adults. SMART Girls is a national program of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and we work hard to make it our own by taking field trips to local places of interest and involving community leaders and other partner agencies when possible. The support we have received from Zonta has helped fund various SMART Girls projects and field trips!
__Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri__ Zonta contributed funds to help build a baby store to help young parents and mothers on a limited budget.
__The BeTween Initiative__ The BeTween Initiative is an organization built on highlighting what the Cape Girardeau community has to offer young girls aged 9-12. The main purpose of the organization is to foster "tween" interest in other groups or organizations in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding areas that encourage involvement in education, fitness/nutrition, health, body image/self esteem and community. The inaugural event was in 2019 and reached over 300 local residents and their accompanying Tweens with exhibits and demonstrations from over 50 local groups/businesses. The expo was able to showcase multiple disciplines from culinary arts to robotics to therapeutic horsemanship.
__Tiger Lillies__ The goal of Tiger Lillies is to utilize the support given by the Zonta community to provide a positive learning environment that will help empower and encourage young women to build positive self-images, discover their inner strength, and help them embrace their individuality, all while promoting positive peer relationships.
__Cindy Gannon Walk for Women__ Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau provides critical support as a sponsor for the Cindy Gannon Walk for Women, an event that has raised over $500,000 in scholarships for student-athletes over 13 years. These scholarships are the life-blood of Division I Athletics programs, and help provide educational opportunities for student-athletes to earn a college degree while fulfilling their dreams of competing for championships at the Division I level.
__The Cape Girardeau Adult Education & Literacy (AEL) Program__ The Cape Girardeau Adult Education & Literacy (AEL) Program provides free remediation to help adults 17 and over to prepare for the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) formerly known as the GED. The program also provides English as a second language instruction. The AEL program serves all of Southeast Missouri. Over 60% of our program are underprivileged women between the ages of 20-35. Many are single mothers.
__Care to Learn__ The mission of Care to Learn is to provide immediate funding to meet emergent needs in the areas of health, hunger, and hygiene so every student can be successful in school. Zonta has helped provide food costs for girl’s backpack program.
__Community Counseling Center__ The Center has an exceptional tradition of supporting individuals living with serious mental illnesses such as psychosis, depression, anxiety, and those with addictions or co-occurring mental health and addiction problems. Funds provided by the Foundation make it possible to address the mental health issues in our region across all age ranges and all aspects of mental health. We are committed to reducing the suffering caused by mental illness, and to help everyone lead mentally healthier lives. Community Counseling Center Foundation is the charity for everyone’s mental wellbeing.
Some major areas of accomplishment supported by the Foundation and generous donors are the purchase of the old Life Care Center on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau for the relocation of Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center and all of the Center’s Children’s services; the purchase and renovation of the El Nathan Center for the Center’s programs and services serving Bollinger County; the construction of the Center at South Silver Springs Road in 1990, and the establishment of the Louis E. Masterman Center Group Home. Just a few of the other programs and services supported by the Foundation are: patient medications; staff training; vans for client transportation; furnishings for the psychiatric group home; rehabilitation center; play therapy materials; and other quality enhancements to existing programs and services.
Zonta has helped with gifts for Cottonwood and Day Treatment Program Children’s Christmas Gifts, and gifts for women at Ridgeway.
__First Call For Help Information and Referral Program__ First Call For Help Information and Referral Program is a free and confidential telephone helpline designed to connect people in need with appropriate resources in their community. There are no eligibility requirements for using this service, anyone can call. Zonta has helped fund the telephone help line-a place for women to call, explain their circumstances and get connected to agencies and programs that can meet needs they are facing.
__Hope For One More Resource Family Advocacy and Support Center__ Hope For One More Resource Family Advocacy and Support Center serves children in crisis and their families throughout our region. Zonta has helped fund the at-risk youth programming. Zonta volunteers have helped with the seasoning change of the Hope Chest clothing closet for foster children. Members also helped with the backpack drive.
__Options for Women__ Options for Women is a non-profit, community outreach program that offers medical quality pregnancy tests, limited first trimester ultrasound, advocacy services, educational services, material resources assistance and community referrals to those facing unexpected pregnancy. All of our services are free and confidential.
__The Safe House for Women__ The Safe House for Women is a non-profit agency that provides safe shelter and support services to adults and children who have experienced domestic violence, sexual violence, dating violence, or stalking. Zonta has helped fund the shelter that houses victims fleeing domestic violence.
__Saint Francis Healthcare System Pink Up™ Campaign"__ Saint Francis Healthcare System launched Pink Up™ in 2010 to raise awareness of breast cancer in the community. During the campaign, residents are encouraged to "pink up" their homes and businesses in support of the cause. Proceeds benefit Dig for Life, a joint effort of Saint Francis Medical Center, Southeast Missouri State University and private donors that provides free cancer screenings to individuals in need. Because of you, Pink Up continues to grow! Pink Up(TM) has provided more than 5,000 free mammograms, more than 350 plus free lung cancer screenings, 500 plus free ultrasounds and has raised more than $1.8 million. Zonta has traditionally delivered roses to SFMC cancer patients receiving treatment in October. Due to COVID Zonta was unable to provide this service, however, we did volunteer at the Color Dash 5K. Additionally, we help provide funds for free mammograms for women who can not afford them.
__Becca’s Closet__ A chapter of Becca’s Closet We give out semi & formal dresses free of charge to high school girls in southeast Missouri and surrounding areas who may not be able to afford the cost of a dress. Zonta has traditionally helped with the open houses to get dresses to recipients.
__SEMO NASV__ SEMO NASV offers advocacy and counseling to children and adults throughout Southeast Missouri who have experienced sexual or physical abuse.
The Green Bear Project was created in memory of Baby Ty, a 2 year old toddler who was tragically killed only 3 months after returning to his biological family from foster care. Baby Ty’s favorite toy while he was in foster care was a little stuffed green bear he affectionately called “Green Bear.” Just as Green Bear gave baby Ty comfort when he was scared or frightened, we want to comfort and care for children through our organization.
The Green Bear Program is a 30 minutes program created for students in pre-kindergarten through 5th grade which teaches students primary child abuse prevention. Zonta has traditionally helped fund “The Green Bear” program. Learn more at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgz84Q70GO4.
