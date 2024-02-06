Zonta Southeast Missouri local projects

__Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri__ Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri has partnered with Zonta to help fund our SMART Girls Program. SMART Girls is a small-group health, fitness, prevention/education and self-esteem enhancement program designed to meet the developmental needs of girls in three age groups. Through dynamic sessions, highly participatory activities, field trips and mentoring opportunities with adult women, Club girls explore their own and societal attitudes and values as they build skills for eating right, staying physically fit, getting good health care and developing positive relationships with peers and adults. SMART Girls is a national program of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and we work hard to make it our own by taking field trips to local places of interest and involving community leaders and other partner agencies when possible. The support we have received from Zonta has helped fund various SMART Girls projects and field trips!

__Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri__ Zonta contributed funds to help build a baby store to help young parents and mothers on a limited budget.

__The BeTween Initiative__ The BeTween Initiative is an organization built on highlighting what the Cape Girardeau community has to offer young girls aged 9-12. The main purpose of the organization is to foster "tween" interest in other groups or organizations in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding areas that encourage involvement in education, fitness/nutrition, health, body image/self esteem and community. The inaugural event was in 2019 and reached over 300 local residents and their accompanying Tweens with exhibits and demonstrations from over 50 local groups/businesses. The expo was able to showcase multiple disciplines from culinary arts to robotics to therapeutic horsemanship.

__Tiger Lillies__ The goal of Tiger Lillies is to utilize the support given by the Zonta community to provide a positive learning environment that will help empower and encourage young women to build positive self-images, discover their inner strength, and help them embrace their individuality, all while promoting positive peer relationships.

__Cindy Gannon Walk for Women__ Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau provides critical support as a sponsor for the Cindy Gannon Walk for Women, an event that has raised over $500,000 in scholarships for student-athletes over 13 years. These scholarships are the life-blood of Division I Athletics programs, and help provide educational opportunities for student-athletes to earn a college degree while fulfilling their dreams of competing for championships at the Division I level.

__The Cape Girardeau Adult Education & Literacy (AEL) Program__ The Cape Girardeau Adult Education & Literacy (AEL) Program provides free remediation to help adults 17 and over to prepare for the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) formerly known as the GED. The program also provides English as a second language instruction. The AEL program serves all of Southeast Missouri. Over 60% of our program are underprivileged women between the ages of 20-35. Many are single mothers.

__Care to Learn__ The mission of Care to Learn is to provide immediate funding to meet emergent needs in the areas of health, hunger, and hygiene so every student can be successful in school. Zonta has helped provide food costs for girl’s backpack program.

__Community Counseling Center__ The Center has an exceptional tradition of supporting individuals living with serious mental illnesses such as psychosis, depression, anxiety, and those with addictions or co-occurring mental health and addiction problems. Funds provided by the Foundation make it possible to address the mental health issues in our region across all age ranges and all aspects of mental health. We are committed to reducing the suffering caused by mental illness, and to help everyone lead mentally healthier lives. Community Counseling Center Foundation is the charity for everyone’s mental wellbeing.

Some major areas of accomplishment supported by the Foundation and generous donors are the purchase of the old Life Care Center on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau for the relocation of Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center and all of the Center’s Children’s services; the purchase and renovation of the El Nathan Center for the Center’s programs and services serving Bollinger County; the construction of the Center at South Silver Springs Road in 1990, and the establishment of the Louis E. Masterman Center Group Home. Just a few of the other programs and services supported by the Foundation are: patient medications; staff training; vans for client transportation; furnishings for the psychiatric group home; rehabilitation center; play therapy materials; and other quality enhancements to existing programs and services.

Zonta has helped with gifts for Cottonwood and Day Treatment Program Children’s Christmas Gifts, and gifts for women at Ridgeway.