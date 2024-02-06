Zonta: Making an impact outside of our community

__Crisis Aid__ Crisis Aid is committed to helping the helpless with relief efforts locally and globally and equipping those who are beyond the crisis to take responsibility by providing programs which train, inspire and move them to independent, self-sustained living. Crisis Aid has been implementing life-saving programs around the world since 2002. Originally launched as an emergency relief organization, Crisis Aid has grown to include multiple long-term holistic community development programs. With a core focus on rescuing, restoring, and preventing victims of sex trafficking both domestically and internationally we collaborate with law enforcement and other service providers in the US to identify victims of trafficking and move them to a safe environment to enable these individuals to start rebuilding their lives.

The target group for this funding is the “American women and girls who are victims of sex trafficking”.

Zonta has help fund the renovation in St. Louis to add more bedrooms for victims of sex trafficking to live during their rehabilitation.

__Haiti Project__ The Haiti Project was started by the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau in partnership with the Haitian American Caucus (HAC) in Croix de Bouquets Haiti in 2011. 4 areas of impact: Medical & Dental Health Services, Education, Skill Building, and Support.

Traditionally, we go on two mission trips each year one medically focused and the other dental focused. However, due to civil unrest and COVID, we have been unable.