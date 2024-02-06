Zonta: Making an impact outside of our community

__Crisis Aid__ Crisis Aid is committed to helping the helpless with relief efforts locally and globally and equipping those who are beyond the crisis to take responsibility by providing programs which train, inspire and move them to independent, self-sustained living. Crisis Aid has been implementing life-saving programs around the world since 2002. Originally launched as an emergency relief organization, Crisis Aid has grown to include multiple long-term holistic community development programs. With a core focus on rescuing, restoring, and preventing victims of sex trafficking both domestically and internationally we collaborate with law enforcement and other service providers in the US to identify victims of trafficking and move them to a safe environment to enable these individuals to start rebuilding their lives.
The target group for this funding is the “American women and girls who are victims of sex trafficking”.
Zonta has help fund the renovation in St. Louis to add more bedrooms for victims of sex trafficking to live during their rehabilitation.
__Haiti Project__ The Haiti Project was started by the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau in partnership with the Haitian American Caucus (HAC) in Croix de Bouquets Haiti in 2011. 4 areas of impact: Medical & Dental Health Services, Education, Skill Building, and Support.
Traditionally, we go on two mission trips each year one medically focused and the other dental focused. However, due to civil unrest and COVID, we have been unable.
We have sent supplies (food, shoes, etc) and funds to help support the Haiti Project.
__Haitian American Caucus__ To advance opportunity and improve the quality of life to build a better future for the people of Haiti through sustainable development. To strengthen the capacity of communities that eliminates extreme poverty through providing opportunities for education, health, and economic self-sufficiency.
__Zonta International__ Zonta International and our members work at the international, national and local levels to realize our vision of a world in which women's rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential, where women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men, and where no woman lives in fear of violence.
__Haitian Student Sponsor__ Haitian Student Sponsors have the opportunity to connect with a child and give them the priceless gift of an education while receiving updates about the child's progress in school. Contributions cover the cost of enrollment, one year of tuition, books, school supplies, a healthy meal for lunch with a vitamin supplement, a school uniform and new shoes.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.