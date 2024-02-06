Zonta luncheon honors women who make a difference

A sold-out crowd of nearly 500 people attended the Cape Girardeau Zonta Club Women of Achievement luncheon Friday at Ray's Banquet Center.

Honorees included Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Dr. Karen Hendrickson, Celebration Award recipient Melissa Daniel Bain, four scholarship recipients and nine Women of Achievement nominees -- all women who have distinguished themselves through service to the community and inspiration to other women, presenter and Zonta member Marsha Haskell said.

Hendrickson was recognized for her distinguished career as a nurse, administrator and educator at SoutheastHEALTH, retiring in 2011, according to Zonta president Cheryl Klueppel's introduction. Hendrickson was also instrumental in developing the hospital's open-heart surgery program, home health, hospice and Hospitalist service, as well as helping establish the first intensive care unit in the region in 1969.

Hendrickson also helped establish the Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing, and was the founding director of the Licensed Practical Nursing program at what is now the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.

In her acceptance speech, Hendrickson credited her family and their support and encouragement with much of her success.

Vendors talk with attendees Friday during the Zonta club's 2018 Women of Achievement luncheon in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

"All of you who made my life what it is, I say 'thank you,'" Hendrickson said.

She gave two "words of wisdom": first, be kind, and second, remember: relationships matter.

Celebration Award recipient Bain founded and is executive director of the 610 Project, a grassroots organization focused on breaking the cycle of poverty through education. The 610 Project partners with organizations in Haiti, including the Haitian American Caucus, which also work with the local Zonta chapter to support education for more than 500 students, Bain said.

Bain initially went to Haiti as a volunteer with Soles4Souls, joining her then-boyfriend, Heath, who she later married.

But when Heath died unexpectedly of a heart condition 20 months into their marriage, Bain said she had to figure out what her purpose was on her own.

Her husband had often quoted Eleanor Roosevelt to her, she said: Do one thing each day that scares you.