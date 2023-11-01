Zonta Lifetime Achievement Award: Kathryn Swan

Our Lifetime Achievement honoree, Kathryn Swan, is employed by the State of Missouri as a Commissioner on the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (the “Commission”), appointed by Missouri Governor Michael L. Parson in July 2022. She is the former President of JCS Wireless, a small wireless telecommunications company founded by her father, Charles W. (Sonny) Johnson. In addition, she has been employed in a variety of nursing positions at Saint Francis Healthcare System and Southeast Missouri State University.

In a recent meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Women’s Club, Swan discussed the serious issues decided by the Commission. “We’re making decisions that impact people’s lives and their livelihood, and sometimes there are medical issues, too,” she explained. But Swan’s impact on Missouri citizens goes well beyond her current position. One might say that public service is just part of her DNA.

Swan has served in multiple elected positions: Missouri State Representative – District 147, Cape Girardeau City Council, Cape Girardeau Board of Education, and Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee. Having received numerous awards and recognitions for her work, Swan is most proud of her legislative work to remove barriers and increase access to healthcare, education and workforce training.

During her time in the Missouri House (2013-2021), she served as Chair of the Workforce Development Committee, Chair of the Elementary and Secondary Education Committee, and member of the Joint Committee on Education, Budget Committee, Professional Registration and Licensure, Higher Education Committee and Subcommittee on Appropriations – Health, Mental Health, and Social Services. She was successful in passing more than 30 pieces of legislation focused on education, healthcare, and workforce development which she says were intended to “put people first.”