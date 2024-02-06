Zonta Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Trudy Lee

Dr. Trudy Lee began her affiliation with Southeast Missouri State University in December 2001, serving as Director of Planned Giving for 15 years. She was then promoted to Assistant Vice President for Advancement Services and Planned Giving until taking on the position of Interim Vice President in April 2018 and ultimately the role of Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director of the University Foundation from July 2020 until her retirement in August 2022.

Prior to entering the field of charitable gift planning, Lee received her Bachelor of Science in Legal Administration from University of Evansville, attained her designation as Certified Legal Assistant (CLA), and worked as a paralegal in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for over twelve years. Before moving to Southeast Missouri, Lee served for six years as Planned Giving Manager for the University of New Mexico Foundation.

As a planned giving professional, Dr. Lee created vibrant planned giving programs, including establishment of planned gift recognition societies and planned giving advisory boards, development of comprehensive gift acceptance policies and procedures and creation of educational websites, newsletter and seminars for donors and professional advisors She has also be integrally involved with a variety of other aspects of fundraising and higher education administration, including board leadership, donor stewardship, annual giving, alumni relations, marketing and advancement services.

Throughout her career, Lee has pursued many educational opportunities including earning her master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA) from Southeast Missouri State and completion of her Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis (EdD) from the University of Missouri. She has also attained numerous professional designations through the National Planned Giving Institute, as well as the Certified Specialist in Planned Giving (CSPG) from the American Institute for Philanthropic Studies and the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropic (CAP) from The American College of Financial Services.