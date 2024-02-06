Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau will honor Trudy Lee with a Lifetime Achievement Award at its Women of Achievement Luncheon and Expo 2022 on Friday, Nov 18.
The luncheon and expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Trudy Lee recently retired as vice president for Advancement and executive director of the University Foundation at Southeast Missouri State University.
Jessica Hill, a member of Zonta Club and executive director of Safe House of Southeast Missouri, said Nancy Blattner, president of Fontbonne University in St. Louis, will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon and Zonta will present her with its Celebration Award.
To purchase tickets for the Women of Achievement Luncheon, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/zonta-club-of-cape-girardeau-women-of-achievement-luncheon-expo-2022-tickets-384091667517.
