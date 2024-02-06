Zonta Club honors women for achievements, service

Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau honored three women Friday, Nov. 18, for their contributions to their communities.

Danette Miller, a physician at SoutheastHEALTH Primary Care, was awarded the 2022 Zonta Women of Achievement award.

Zonta also recognized Nancy Blattner, president of Fontbonne University, with the group's Celebration award.

A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Trudy Lee, recently retired vice president for Advancement Services and Planned Giving and executive director of the University Foundation at Southeast Missouri State University.

At the luncheon, Jessica Hill, Zonta member and Women of Achievement coordinator, introduced the nominees for the 2022 Women of Achievement award.

"Throughout the Cape Girardeau community we see women of excellence manage every day to leave an indelible mark on their professions, their families and friends and their communities," Hill said. "Each of the Women of Achievement nominees demonstrate determination, commitment and innovation."

Hill thanked the nominees for having an impact in their professional careers and volunteer service.

According to a short biography, Miller returned to Cape Girardeau after medical school to practice family medicine with SoutheastHEALTH in 2010.

"As witness to the continued struggles of local women and children regarding access and education, Dr. Miller takes time from a very busy schedule to volunteer at Samaritan Regional Healthcare," Hill said. "Also, she and her husband, Blake, are raising four outstanding children of their own while also fostering children through the State of Missouri's foster parenting program."

Accepting the award, Miller spoke of the support she received from her parents and said without their commitment to her success she wouldn't be where she is today.

"I can't do anything I do without support from other people," she said. "One of the earliest lessons I learned in church is to treat others as you want to be treated. I try to continue to live by that every day. It's what leads me in every job I do, activity I volunteer for and everything that I do with my kids."

Miller talked about how the world is full of diversity and yet people fight over their differences.

"And this bothers me," she said. "There's so much division over equality, race, creed, religion, sexuality and what country you're born in. The truth is, if you take one thing away from hearing about all these amazing people today, take this: Lead with love and approach everyone as Jesus would approach them if he were standing up here today."

Zonta member Sandy Hastings presented Zonta's Celebration. She said, Blattneras a lifelong Catholic, fell in love with Catholic higher education during her tenure as the first female president of Fontbonne University in St. Louis.