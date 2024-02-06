Zonta Celebration Award: Randa Rawlins

Randa Rawlins currently serves as President & CEO of Shelter Insurance Companies. She is the first female to serve in this prestigious position. Rawlins assumed a host of duties and responsibilities when she started her new role on July 1, 2021. She is involved in the oversight and operations of Shelter Mutual Insurance Company and its 10 subsidiary and affiliated companies, as well as related benefit plans and the Shelter Foundation. The companies currently operate in 21 states and employ over 2100 employees. Rawlins joined Shelter’s Board of Directors in July 2018. Her previous positions at Shelter include General Counsel, Secretary, Senior Vice President and Executive Vice President.
Prior to working at Shelter, Rawlins was in private law practice for 20 years in Kansas City, Missouri. She is a 1982 graduate of the University Missouri-Columbia Law School and a 1979 graduate of Truman State University.
Despite her extensive responsibilities at Shelter, Rawlins still finds the time to manage her family farm in Hale, Missouri, where she grew up and continues as a fifth-generation farmer.
Rawlins has actively worked to advance the status of women not only in the insurance profession but by actively engaging in community activities and encouraging others to do so. She currently serves on the Columbia Missouri Airport Advisory Board, the Missouri Innovation Center Board and the Regional Economic Development Inc. Board. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.
Her past civic activities include service as a member of the Board of Governors of Truman State University from 1997-2008, and continued service on its Foundation Board until 2014. She was the first female President of the Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers and is Past President of the Country Club of Missouri. Rawlins is a member of the Missouri United Methodist Church and is active in international mission work, having completed five international trips, four of them to the continent of Africa.
Rawlins is married to Blaine Einspahr who recently retired after working in the construction business for 40 years. They enjoy playing golf, as well as being fans of the Chiefs, Royals, Cardinals and Tigers.
Please join us in congratulating Randa Rawlins as the 2021 Cape Girardeau Zonta Club’s Celebration Award recipient.
