Zonta Celebration Award: Randa Rawlins

Randa Rawlins currently serves as President & CEO of Shelter Insurance Companies. She is the first female to serve in this prestigious position. Rawlins assumed a host of duties and responsibilities when she started her new role on July 1, 2021. She is involved in the oversight and operations of Shelter Mutual Insurance Company and its 10 subsidiary and affiliated companies, as well as related benefit plans and the Shelter Foundation. The companies currently operate in 21 states and employ over 2100 employees. Rawlins joined Shelter’s Board of Directors in July 2018. Her previous positions at Shelter include General Counsel, Secretary, Senior Vice President and Executive Vice President.

Prior to working at Shelter, Rawlins was in private law practice for 20 years in Kansas City, Missouri. She is a 1982 graduate of the University Missouri-Columbia Law School and a 1979 graduate of Truman State University.

Despite her extensive responsibilities at Shelter, Rawlins still finds the time to manage her family farm in Hale, Missouri, where she grew up and continues as a fifth-generation farmer.