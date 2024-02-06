Zonta Celebration Award: Abbie Crites-Leoni

As a United States Magistrate Judge, Crites-Leoni handles both criminal and civil cases. In addition to presiding over cases in the District Court, she presides over the Supervision to Aid Reentry (STAR) Court, a program designed to assist individuals who have completed a federal prison term and have a high risk of reoffending to successfully reenter the community. Crites-Leoni believes that the rehabilitation efforts of this program are “worth the investment.”

Although she was a theater major, Crites-Leoni had dreams of being a lawyer while still in high school. She credits her parents for instilling in her the confidence to go after her dreams and supporting her in her journey from becoming a lawyer to becoming a judge. In achieving her own dreams, she has become a role model for young women, and she believes that "We need to encourage our daughters, mothers and friends who are female to have a positive impact around the world."

Active in many professional, civic and charitable organizations, Crites-Leoni served as president of the Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Association Board of Directors from 2017-2019 and has also served as president of the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau, spearheading the club’s Centennial Gala celebration.

Southeast Missouri State University has been an integral part of Judge Crites-Leoni’s life. She enjoys serving the university by sitting on advisory boards, speaking to student groups and teaching. She is a founding Redhawks level member of the Southeast Alumni Association, a member of the Copper Dome Society, recipient of the Alumni Association’s 2008 Young Alumni Merit Award and the recipient of the 2019 Distinguished Service Award.

She and her husband, Southeast Professor Emeritus of Health, Human Performance and Recreation Dr. Edward Leoni, have operated and sold two small businesses, The Waters Edge – A Wedding and Event Retreat, and a custom-building company, Edward Abbie Builders. They have three children and seven grandchildren.