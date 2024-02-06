All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 1, 2020

Zonta awards scholarships to three local women

Sam Baumbach The Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarships are awarded to women undertaking business studies who have demonstrated outstanding potential in the field. Jane M. Klausman was a member of the Zonta Club of Syracuse, NY, and the Zonta International Parliamentarian from 1990-1995. She was a professional secretary, parliamentarian and entrepreneur. The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau has chosen Sam Baumbach as the Jane M. Klausman award recipient...

__Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship__ __Sam Baumbach__

The Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarships are awarded to women undertaking business studies who have demonstrated outstanding potential in the field. Jane M. Klausman was a member of the Zonta Club of Syracuse, NY, and the Zonta International Parliamentarian from 1990-1995. She was a professional secretary, parliamentarian and entrepreneur. The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau has chosen Sam Baumbach as the Jane M. Klausman award recipient.

Sam is currently a senior at Southeast Missouri State University, pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Business, with a dual major in International Business and Marketing Management. She anticipates graduating in May 2021 and pursuing a dual Master’s degree from SEMO and a partnered German university. Her goal is to be in a multinational corporation with opportunities to learn and immerse herself in various cultures, economies and markets. Sam volunteers as a wrangler for Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship and is active in the SEMO International Business Club as secretary as well as a member of Collegiate DECA and Phi Beta Lambda.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

__Southeast Missouri State University Scholarship__ __Vickie Bollinger__

Vickie Bollinger is a non-traditional junior at Southeast Missouri State University. She is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Fine Ars and her dream is to be an art teacher. At fifty-seven years she has focused on being a mom to seven kids and now has six grandchildren. She has been a rock of support to her family that has experienced recent health challenges including: her sister’s stage 3 breast cancer (now in remission), her mom’s stage 4 lung cancer (now passed away), her husband (of thirty-seven years) own cancer (now in remission). Last fall Vickie fell and dislocated her ankle and broke her leg in two places. Her husband, Steve, pushed her in a wheelchair so she did not have to drop out of classes. She still has a cane and physical therapy but says she is just grateful for the opportunity to go back to school so that she herself can teach someday.

__Cape Girardeau Career &Technology College of Practical Nursing Scholarship__ __Kristen Daniel__

Kristen Daniel is a student in the License Practical Nursing program at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center (CTC). She has worked in the medical field for over ten years and is at the Lutheran Home. She says this is her passion and her path is designed for her to care for others. She is a thirty-year-old mother of three and the sole provider. She wants to put her compassion to good use. She is most excited to make her dream come true by graduating and walking across the stage and ultimately being able to give her children a better future. Kristen says, “I may not be able to change the world, but I will change the outlook on a few people’s worlds”.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to R...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy