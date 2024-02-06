Zonta awards scholarships to three local women

__Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship__ __Sam Baumbach__
The Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarships are awarded to women undertaking business studies who have demonstrated outstanding potential in the field. Jane M. Klausman was a member of the Zonta Club of Syracuse, NY, and the Zonta International Parliamentarian from 1990-1995. She was a professional secretary, parliamentarian and entrepreneur. The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau has chosen Sam Baumbach as the Jane M. Klausman award recipient.
Sam is currently a senior at Southeast Missouri State University, pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Business, with a dual major in International Business and Marketing Management. She anticipates graduating in May 2021 and pursuing a dual Master’s degree from SEMO and a partnered German university. Her goal is to be in a multinational corporation with opportunities to learn and immerse herself in various cultures, economies and markets. Sam volunteers as a wrangler for Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship and is active in the SEMO International Business Club as secretary as well as a member of Collegiate DECA and Phi Beta Lambda.
__Southeast Missouri State University Scholarship__ __Vickie Bollinger__
Vickie Bollinger is a non-traditional junior at Southeast Missouri State University. She is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Fine Ars and her dream is to be an art teacher. At fifty-seven years she has focused on being a mom to seven kids and now has six grandchildren. She has been a rock of support to her family that has experienced recent health challenges including: her sister’s stage 3 breast cancer (now in remission), her mom’s stage 4 lung cancer (now passed away), her husband (of thirty-seven years) own cancer (now in remission). Last fall Vickie fell and dislocated her ankle and broke her leg in two places. Her husband, Steve, pushed her in a wheelchair so she did not have to drop out of classes. She still has a cane and physical therapy but says she is just grateful for the opportunity to go back to school so that she herself can teach someday.
__Cape Girardeau Career &Technology College of Practical Nursing Scholarship__ __Kristen Daniel__
Kristen Daniel is a student in the License Practical Nursing program at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center (CTC). She has worked in the medical field for over ten years and is at the Lutheran Home. She says this is her passion and her path is designed for her to care for others. She is a thirty-year-old mother of three and the sole provider. She wants to put her compassion to good use. She is most excited to make her dream come true by graduating and walking across the stage and ultimately being able to give her children a better future. Kristen says, “I may not be able to change the world, but I will change the outlook on a few people’s worlds”.
