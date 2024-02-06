Zonta awards scholarships to three local women

__Southeast Missouri State University Scholarship__ __Vickie Bollinger__

Vickie Bollinger is a non-traditional junior at Southeast Missouri State University. She is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Fine Ars and her dream is to be an art teacher. At fifty-seven years she has focused on being a mom to seven kids and now has six grandchildren. She has been a rock of support to her family that has experienced recent health challenges including: her sister’s stage 3 breast cancer (now in remission), her mom’s stage 4 lung cancer (now passed away), her husband (of thirty-seven years) own cancer (now in remission). Last fall Vickie fell and dislocated her ankle and broke her leg in two places. Her husband, Steve, pushed her in a wheelchair so she did not have to drop out of classes. She still has a cane and physical therapy but says she is just grateful for the opportunity to go back to school so that she herself can teach someday.

__Cape Girardeau Career &Technology College of Practical Nursing Scholarship__ __Kristen Daniel__

Kristen Daniel is a student in the License Practical Nursing program at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center (CTC). She has worked in the medical field for over ten years and is at the Lutheran Home. She says this is her passion and her path is designed for her to care for others. She is a thirty-year-old mother of three and the sole provider. She wants to put her compassion to good use. She is most excited to make her dream come true by graduating and walking across the stage and ultimately being able to give her children a better future. Kristen says, “I may not be able to change the world, but I will change the outlook on a few people’s worlds”.