Zonta: 16 Days of Activism

Every year during the "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence," Zonta Clubs and Zontians around the world take action and advocate to end gender-based violence in all its forms.
Every year, the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau works to mark the campaign beginning November 25, 2021, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ending on December 10, 2021, Human Rights Day, by highlighting the indelible fact that violence against girls and women is a human rights violation.
Members of the community are invited to join Zonta for the following events during 16 Days of Activism.
__Monday, November 15__
Cape Girardeau City Proclamation for 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, 5:00 p.m. at City Hall.
__Saturday, November 27__
Memorial Service for Women Murdered in Missouri in 2020, 10:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Liberty Corner of Capaha Park.
__Saturday, December 4__
“Zonta says NO” to Violence Against Women Event, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Liberty Corner of Capaha Park.
