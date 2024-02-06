Zion UMC current pastor is ordained while serving the church

The current pastor of Gordonville’s 174-year-old Zion United Methodist Church, Scott Griffin, is part of the few in the church’s history to be ordained while already serving as pastor in what the congregation believes is about 100 years.

Griffin explained a former pastor who grew up in the church, served and eventually retired does not remember a pastor being ordained while serving in his lifetime and estimates it has been close to 100 years since there was one.

It is widely practiced that pastors enter a church ordained, even though they don’t have to be. An unordained pastor who is appointed by the bishop can serve locally to their church only. It is not until they become ordained their practices can be done outside their assigned church.

Some of the congregation told Griffin they were surprised to hear he wasn’t ordained or they didn’t exactly understand ordination.

“I think, in many ways, one of the reasons it would have came as a surprise to the church that I hadn’t been ordained is because I didn’t act like I wasn’t ordained,” Griffin said.

Church council member Cindy Rodgers said she thinks Zion is honored and privileged to have pastor Griffin. Especially during the pandemic when he has made the church more accessible online and delivers enlightening sermons well planned and received.

“God knew what he was doing. God knew what he was doing when he placed pastor Scott there,” Rodgers said.