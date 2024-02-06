All sections
July 16, 2021
Zion UMC current pastor is ordained while serving the church
Sarah Yenesel
Newly ordained pastor Scott Griffin poses Wednesday for a portrait in the sanctuary of the Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville.
Newly ordained pastor Scott Griffin poses Wednesday for a portrait in the sanctuary of the Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville.Sarah Yenesel

The current pastor of Gordonville’s 174-year-old Zion United Methodist Church, Scott Griffin, is part of the few in the church’s history to be ordained while already serving as pastor in what the congregation believes is about 100 years.

Griffin explained a former pastor who grew up in the church, served and eventually retired does not remember a pastor being ordained while serving in his lifetime and estimates it has been close to 100 years since there was one.

It is widely practiced that pastors enter a church ordained, even though they don’t have to be. An unordained pastor who is appointed by the bishop can serve locally to their church only. It is not until they become ordained their practices can be done outside their assigned church.

Some of the congregation told Griffin they were surprised to hear he wasn’t ordained or they didn’t exactly understand ordination.

“I think, in many ways, one of the reasons it would have came as a surprise to the church that I hadn’t been ordained is because I didn’t act like I wasn’t ordained,” Griffin said.

Church council member Cindy Rodgers said she thinks Zion is honored and privileged to have pastor Griffin. Especially during the pandemic when he has made the church more accessible online and delivers enlightening sermons well planned and received.

“God knew what he was doing. God knew what he was doing when he placed pastor Scott there,” Rodgers said.

Griffin has been involved in the Methodist church for some time, mostly serving in Central and Southeast Missouri United Methodist churches. He came to Zion in June 2019 after working as an associate pastor in Sedalia. In comparison to the other churches he has served, he thinks Zion is a better fit for his talents and abilities.

“And here, they’ve been very receptive from the beginning, as well as, of course, since ordination, allowing me to be who God has created me to be that fits here. The bishop also appointed me here. And this was very much a fit for what the congregation was looking for, and what my gifts are,” he said.

Griffin said at first he felt intimidated by Zion because members are so spiritually mature. He quickly moved on to obligation, excitement and passion to grow the church.

Part of that growth was for him to become ordained since he wanted to fully commit to his role and duties, and it was already a personal goal for him.

On June 13, the congregation witnessed Griffin’s ordination in the sanctuary through a live video feed of the ceremony taking place in Springfield, Missouri.

“I think we’re all, as a whole, excited and proud for him to be an ordained pastor,” Rodgers said of her thoughts on watching his ordination.

Looking toward the future, Griffin sees growth for Zion and the surrounding community in various ways still in the works.

Right now, he appreciates the congregation’s spiritual maturity, their singing talent, their charity and the way they lift each other up.

