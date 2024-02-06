Ziegenhorn, Cole vie for 1st district commissioner of Scott County

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

Cole: I have extensive business experience combined with years of municipal government leadership. I have a passion for our region and want to see it succeed. Your commissioner should be forward-thinking and proactive, which I am. My experience has taught me how to develop relationships to move progress forward. By forming partnerships, we can take Scott County to greater successes. Partnering with local communities, business, and ventures has led to successful results for other areas of the country. I think our county should be just as successful in pursuing those relationships to bring new opportunities to our County residents.

Ziegenhorn: Service often begins with experience and, during the past 16 years on the Scott County Commission, I have grown and developed a keen understanding of the countless issues that impact our residents. I have a well-earned reputation of responding to the needs and problems that are brought before the Commission and I know the job involves more than roads, bridges and budgets — it involves addressing the issues that are important to you, I provide my cell phone and home phone number to everyone so that I am always available to hear your concerns, problems and suggestions.

If elected, what is your top priority?

Cole: My top priority is to improve the well-being of Scott County residents in every aspect. As mentioned, improving the business environment will bring economic and employment opportunities. Taking a genuine interest in the residents’ voices and concerns will lead to overall satisfaction of those that live in the County whether it be concerns over road upkeep, sanitary conditions on properties, or stewardship of County funds. Making Scott County a great place to live and do business is my top priority.

Ziegenhorn: You elect a County Commission first and foremost to assure the financial stability of the county we call home. I am a strong advocate of financial management, while at the same time, assuring that the needs of the citizens are met. I fight hard to maintain a “rainy day” fund but only after the essential needs of our county are met. There will always be needs and wants. I will always first address the needs and, if funds are available, the wants of our county. I will continue to fight for a consolidated 911 dispatching service as I have throughout the years. It saves money, it may save lives and it just makes sense.

How will you use your position to help Scott County recover from the impacts of COVID-19?

Cole: I believe COVID-19 will have a longer effect than most consider. Businesses have closed, jobs have been cut, and general ways of life have changed. I think the County Commission needs to be a leader in fixing the problems that have arose. Actively pursuing new business and fostering growth of our own local business is key to getting our residents back to work. We should implement legitimate policies for residents and businesses allowing a return to normal life while keeping everyone safe.

Ziegenhorn: I am very proud to report, your County Commission has already provided $3.9 million in virus prevention funds to schools, medical facilities and others this year. Those federal funds were allocated by the State Treasurer and I have personally reached out to those in need to provide this much-needed funding. We have and will continue to fairly and swiftly provide assistance we receive so that our county, and especially our schools, are safe and able to handle students during this pandemic. Should additional fund be available, I will continue to provide the financial assistance needed.