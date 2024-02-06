Zalma woman arrested on outstanding warrants

A Zalma, Missouri, woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning on several warrants.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Jennifer Jackson, 31, was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrants for felony possession of a controlled substance and on four Wayne County, Missouri, warrants for failure to appear. She was also cited for failure to wear a seat belt.
Jackson was taken to Stoddard County Jail and held without bond.
