All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 24, 2025

SEMO alum keynotes MLK Jr. celebration dinner at Show Me Center

Southeast Missouri State University graduate and attorney Zaki Ali delivered a powerful keynote at SEMO's Martin Luther King Jr. celebration dinner, sharing personal stories of resilience and the struggles faced by MLK.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Southeast Missouri State University graduate and attorney Zaki Ali speaks to the crowd at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Missouri State University graduate and attorney Zaki Ali speaks to the crowd at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Southeast Missouri State University graduate and attorney Zaki Ali speaks to the crowd at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Missouri State University graduate and attorney Zaki Ali speaks to the crowd at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

Southeast Missouri State University graduate and attorney Zaki Ali was the keynote speaker at SEMO’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Show Me Center.

Ali spoke about both his mother’s and MLK’s struggles in their lived experiences. Ali said his mother was wrongfully indicted and sent to federal prison after the president of the board she was involved in was found to be misusing federal money.

He said, despite the struggles in her life, she never “wavered in her faith”. Ali also talked about the allies, enemies and hurdles MLK Jr. faced.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ali said he faced his own struggles in education when he graduated from high school as a special education student with a 1.67 GPA. After Ali’s mother realized he was struggling, she had him tested and they realized he had dyslexia.

After being let go from the Miami Dolphins training camp following his football career, Ali set his sights on law school. He said he passed the bar test on his third try.

Ali ended his speech by telling the crowd he had learned he had to stay resilient, courageous and faithful.

Story Tags
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
NewsJan. 24
UJRO presents 2025 Uptown Jackson plans at annual meeting
newsletterJan. 24
Cape Girardeau Public Schools secures grant to boost mental ...
NewsJan. 23
Road work: Route Y in Scott, Stoddard counties closed for dr...
NewsJan. 23
Polilce report 1-24-25

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Community Foundation offers grants for ice storm relief in Perry County
NewsJan. 23
Community Foundation offers grants for ice storm relief in Perry County
Ward 5 candidate Bryan Johnson identifies need for ‘storytelling’ on Cape council
NewsJan. 23
Ward 5 candidate Bryan Johnson identifies need for ‘storytelling’ on Cape council
Boil-water advisory issued for properties near I-55, Kingshighway intersection
NewsJan. 23
Boil-water advisory issued for properties near I-55, Kingshighway intersection
Cape Council adopts Citizen Participation Plan for Community Development Block Grant
NewsJan. 23
Cape Council adopts Citizen Participation Plan for Community Development Block Grant
Gun Violence Task Force gives recommendations to Cape City Council, highlights juvenile gun law, police resources
NewsJan. 23
Gun Violence Task Force gives recommendations to Cape City Council, highlights juvenile gun law, police resources
Police report 1-23-25
NewsJan. 22
Police report 1-23-25
Penzel Construction CEO updates aldermen on bridge construction project in Jackson
NewsJan. 22
Penzel Construction CEO updates aldermen on bridge construction project in Jackson
Road work: Highway 51 in Bollinger, Perry counties reduced; Roadside work to reduce SB I-55 in Cape County
NewsJan. 22
Road work: Highway 51 in Bollinger, Perry counties reduced; Roadside work to reduce SB I-55 in Cape County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy