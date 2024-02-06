The pandemic has caused a popular seasonal business to close but its owners vow to be back for Christmas in 2021.

The area’s surge in coronavirus cases forced Yule Log Cabin, 7634 Route N near Scott City, to shut down just prior to the holiday.

“It saddens our heart to do this, but for everybody’s safety, we have decided to close for the season,” said co-owner Joannie Smith, in a message left on the store’s answering machine.

“We are grateful and joyful that we have been able to show some joy and some love into your family this year,” she added.

Smith and her husband, Jerry, have been in the Christmas-tree selling business since 1978 and have operated Yule Log Cabin, which was the couple’s home for two decades, for 30 years.

The Smiths took significant precautions to attempt to keep the business open during the coronavirus outbreak — providing masks to patrons before they enter the premises, requiring social distancing and limiting the flow of customers inside their two buildings.

Even abiding by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, however, Joannie Smith was diagnosed with COVID on Dec. 10 and immediately shut the shop down.