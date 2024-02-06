The pandemic has caused a popular seasonal business to close but its owners vow to be back for Christmas in 2021.
The area’s surge in coronavirus cases forced Yule Log Cabin, 7634 Route N near Scott City, to shut down just prior to the holiday.
“It saddens our heart to do this, but for everybody’s safety, we have decided to close for the season,” said co-owner Joannie Smith, in a message left on the store’s answering machine.
“We are grateful and joyful that we have been able to show some joy and some love into your family this year,” she added.
Smith and her husband, Jerry, have been in the Christmas-tree selling business since 1978 and have operated Yule Log Cabin, which was the couple’s home for two decades, for 30 years.
The Smiths took significant precautions to attempt to keep the business open during the coronavirus outbreak — providing masks to patrons before they enter the premises, requiring social distancing and limiting the flow of customers inside their two buildings.
Even abiding by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, however, Joannie Smith was diagnosed with COVID on Dec. 10 and immediately shut the shop down.
“I had droves of people still coming out that we just turned away. We put 11 bright yellow signs up on the way in, so people didn’t get to the end and try to turn around. COVID was the only reason that we closed,” she told the Southeast Missourian last week.
Although she said she “left a lot of sales on the table” at the cabin — which carries décor and ornaments — because of the closing, “health is more important than money.”
In 2017, Smith told the Southeast Missourian the Yule Log Cabin began modestly as a choose-and-cut tree farm.
The Smiths decided after 15 years to import Fraser firs from Michigan.
In the beginning, the Smiths sold trees along with some ornaments, wreaths and garlands before significantly expanding their offerings.
Today, according to the cabin’s website — www.yulelogcabin.com — cut trees are still sold but visitors can see 165 fully decorated artificial trees along with “hundreds of thousands” of ornaments, stockings, tree skirts and other decorative items inside the business.
According to signage along the country lane leading to the cabin, the store will reopen Aug. 29 for the next Christmas season.
Reporter Maria Swan Childress contributed to this story.
