Yuengling, Hershey collaborate on chocolate-infused brew

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Soon on tap: a new brew featuring Yuengling's nearly 200-year-old porter recipe and Hershey's chocolate. The two Pennsylvania companies are teaming up on a limited-edition beer called Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter.

The chocolate-infused brew will be available on tap beginning in mid-October at bars, restaurants and other venues in 13 states from Kentucky to Massachusetts, as well as Washington, D.C.