Youths allegedly damage vehicle in downtown Cape

A group of apparent teenagers allegedly damaged at least one vehicle in downtown Cape Girardeau on Monday by throwing items onto the vehicle from a rooftop.

Patrick Bond of Cape Girardeau, along with his wife, Meri, was at Rude Dog Pub participating in a darts league when someone at the pub who had stepped outside told those in the pub about the youths throwing items from the Sugar Chic roof, noting a vehicle had just been struck with a ladder.

"It turned out to be our car," Meri Bond said in a phone interview Tuesday. "We walked down there, and a bystander had gotten a picture of who we think were the kids. She was parked right in front of us and was going to move her car when the kids started throwing stuff down, yelling at her."

Meri Bond said one of the other thrown items was a martini shaker.

The Bonds' 2018 Nissan Rogue sustained damage to the roof, where the ladder struck it, and the passenger side of the windshield.