Youths allegedly damage vehicle in downtown Cape

A group of apparent teenagers allegedly damaged at least one vehicle in downtown Cape Girardeau on Monday by throwing items onto the vehicle from a rooftop.
Patrick Bond of Cape Girardeau, along with his wife, Meri, was at Rude Dog Pub participating in a darts league when someone at the pub who had stepped outside told those in the pub about the youths throwing items from the Sugar Chic roof, noting a vehicle had just been struck with a ladder.
"It turned out to be our car," Meri Bond said in a phone interview Tuesday. "We walked down there, and a bystander had gotten a picture of who we think were the kids. She was parked right in front of us and was going to move her car when the kids started throwing stuff down, yelling at her."
Meri Bond said one of the other thrown items was a martini shaker.
The Bonds' 2018 Nissan Rogue sustained damage to the roof, where the ladder struck it, and the passenger side of the windshield.
Meri Bond said reports of other damage in the area included a loft apartment's window air-conditioning unit.
It was unclear how the youths gained access to the rooftops.
Police arrived at the scene but did not locate the youths.
Sgt. Joey Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department said few details were available about the incident. He noted another property damage report at Capaha Park from Monday but said there was no evidence the same suspects were responsible.
Meri Bond said the incident was not the first she and her husband have observed with this group of young people. She said she had observed youths driving around downtown and elsewhere yelling at people walking down the street or sitting outside. Other social media reports indicate the group may have shot fireworks at a downtown residence.
A photo of the suspects shows a group of five males and females who appear to be of high school age.
