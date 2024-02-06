Youthful offenders sue over parole denials

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of about 80 inmates serving life sentences in Missouri for crimes they committed as minors, alleging the state's parole process fails to give them a fair chance to be released.

The MacArthur Justice Center at St. Louis filed the case this month in the U.S. District Court's western district of Missouri.

It alleges the Missouri Department of Corrections and the state Parole Board are disregarding the inmates' constitutional rights as youthful offenders.

MacArthur Justice Center staff attorney Amy Breihan said in a statement the Constitution "requires that youthful offenders be provided a meaningful opportunity to obtain release."

A Missouri Department of Corrections spokesman declined to discuss the complaint with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.