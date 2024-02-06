Youth group has narrow escape from Saturday tornado

DEXTER, Mo. — A youth group at First Pentecostal Church of Dexter took shelter just minutes before an EF2 tornado struck the town, leaving a 5.5-mile long path of destruction.

The group of teenagers had just heard the tornado sirens sound and gone downstairs when wind speeds of up to 120 mph exploded a large window at the front of the church shortly after 8 p.m., according to pastor Jeff Wells.

The velocity of the wind left shards of glass embedded in a nearby receptionist desk, Wells said. It also picked up an 8-foot enclosed trailer from an area between a church van and shed and tossed it across One Mile Road into a ditch.

“My daughter was there at 8:17 p.m., out looking at the clouds,” said Wells, who said the time frame was captured on church security cameras. “The outdoor camera showed at 8:19 p.m., you could see the wind blowing ... at that time the trailer was already gone. It was pretty crazy.”

The youth group included about seven teens from ages 16 to 18.

A window exploded Saturday evening in the front area of First Pentecostal Church of Dexter when a tornado slammed the area. Submitted

“Nobody was hurt, but the kids were all scared,” said Wells, who has been pastor there for about eight years.

The church is among about 150 sites that experienced damage in the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Volunteers with Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief chain-saw crews arrived Sunday in Dexter to begin helping with the cleanup process.

“We had assessors arrive [Sunday] afternoon and our first chain-saw crew arrived [Monday] morning ... about 9 a.m.,” said coordinator Eddie Barnhill of Charleston, Missouri.